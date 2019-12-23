Turkey, human rights groups denounce Saudi verdict on Khashoggi murder | Saudi Arabia News

Turkey and international rights groups have led the conviction of a Saudi court verdict on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, saying he failed to do justice.

Five people were sentenced to death on Monday for the brutal murder of the writer by a team of Saudi agents inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul last October, but two of the main advisers to the powerful crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) – The de facto Saudi leader – were exonerated.

The Saudi prosecutor's office said a total of 31 people were investigated in connection with the murder, and that 11 people were charged. Three were sentenced to prison for a total of 24 years and the rest were acquitted. None of the names of the defendants was revealed immediately.

"The investigation showed that the murder was not premeditated … The decision was made suddenly," said Saudi Deputy Prosecutor Shalaan al-Shalaan, a position that contradicts the findings of an investigation led by the United Nations.

Ahmed Benchemsi, a spokesman for Human Rights Watch, told Al Jazeera that the trial was "almost satisfactory."

The case was "secretly involved from the beginning, and it is still … until now … We don't know the identities of masked perpetrators, we don't know the specific charge against who exactly," said Benchemsi.

"Saudi prosecutors did not even attempt to investigate the higher levels of this crime, and if they played a role in ordering the murder, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," he added.

Khashoggi, an MBS critic, lived in a self-imposed exile in the United States, where he had been granted residency status.

After weeks of repeated denials that it had something to do with his disappearance, the kingdom finally recognized that its officials were behind the horrible murder.

Turkish intelligence agencies concluded that he was killed in a premeditated murder, while the CIA concluded that MBS probably ordered the murder. But Riyadh has always denied that the crown prince was involved.

Here are the reactions to the Saudi verdict:

Turkey

Turkey described the verdict as "scandalous,quot; and said that those responsible for the murder had been granted immunity.

"Those who sent a death squad to Istanbul in a private plane … and tried to sweep this murder under the carpet have received immunity," Fahrettin Altun, the chief press advisor to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wrote on Twitter.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the decision "is far from meeting the expectations of both our country and the international community to shed light on the murder with all its dimensions and offer justice."

Ankara said there was no clarity about the key aspects of the murder, including the whereabouts of Khashoggi's body, and called it "fundamental deficiency,quot; in terms of responsibility.

UN Rapporteur

Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur on summary executions, who has previously linked directly to MBS with the murder, said the sentence "is anything but justice."

"Under international human rights law, Khashoggi's murder was an extrajudicial execution for which the state of Saudi Arabia is responsible," he wrote on Twitter.

h) The defendants had repeatedly stated that they were obeying orders. The prosecutor publicly stated that Saud al-Qahtani, personal adviser to the Crown Prince, had demanded the kidnapping of Jamal Khashoggi (as a threat to national security). And yet it remains free – Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) December 23, 2019

"In a nutshell: the hitmen are guilty, sentenced to death. The intellectual authors not only walk free. They have barely been touched by investigation and trial. That is the antithesis of justice. It is a mockery," Callamard said. who does not speak for the UN but informs him of his findings.

Reporters without borders

Reporters Without Borders, based in Paris, said justice was "trampled down,quot; with death sentences imposed after a trial that did not respect international standards of justice.

The group's general secretary, Christophe Deloire, tweeted that the sentences "can be interpreted as a means to permanently silence the suspects, a way to prevent them from speaking to better hide the truth."

"The opacity of the procedure and the concealment of the evidence does not allow us to have an idea,quot; of why several others were convicted or acquitted, said Deloire, adding: "We are still waiting for a full accounting."

International Amnesty

Amnesty International criticized the verdict as a "cover-up that does not bring justice or truth to Jamal Khashoggi and his loved ones."

"Given the lack of transparency of the Saudi authorities, and in the absence of an independent judiciary, only an international, independent and impartial investigation can serve justice for Jamal Khashoggi," said Middle East research director Lynn Maalouf.

"The verdict does not address the involvement of Saudi authorities in this devastating crime nor clarify the location of Jamal Khashoggi's remains," he said in a statement.

Hatice Cengiz

The verdict left Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz unsatisfied, and she said on Twitter that "Saudi Arabia's announcement is not acceptable."

United Kingdom

The Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, Dominic Raab, condemned "the use of the death penalty in all circumstances as a matter of principle."

"The murder of Jamal Khashoggi was a terrible crime," Raab said in a statement. "Mr. Khashoggi's family deserves justice for his brutal murder. Saudi Arabia must ensure that all those responsible are held accountable and that such atrocity never happens again."

Salah Khashoggi

The son of the murdered journalist, Salah Khashoggi, said his family had achieved justice, thanks to the verdict of the Saudi prosecutor.

"Today we have been granted justice as children of the deceased, God willing, Jamal Khashoggi. We affirm our confidence in the Saudi judiciary at all levels, that it has been fair to us and that justice has been achieved," he said in a publication from Twitter