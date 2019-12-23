Trump's accusation: Republicans don't rule out witnesses for trial | USA news

%MINIFYHTML6ca9274cf7d8842ca4abb1b894f779289% %MINIFYHTML6ca9274cf7d8842ca4abb1b894f7792810%

The leader of the majority of the US Senate. The US, Mitch McConnell, said Monday that he did not rule out calling witnesses at the political trial of President Donald Trump, but said he was not in a hurry to seek a new testimony, as politicians remain at a standstill because of the shape of the trial. . the Senate controlled by Republicans.

The House voted Wednesday to dismiss Trump, who became the third president in US history to be formally charged with "misdemeanors and misdemeanors." But the Senate trial can be delayed until Congress leaders agree on how to proceed. Minority leader Chuck Schumer is demanding trial witnesses who refused to appear during House Committee hearings, including White House interim cabinet chief Mick Mulvaney, and former national security advisor John Bolton.

McConnell, who has promised a quick acquittal of the president, has resisted offering guarantees and has warned Trump not to seek the testimony of witnesses he wishes for fear of extending the trial. Instead, he seems to have obtained Republican support for his plans to impose a framework drawn from the 1999 political trial of President Bill Clinton.



"We have not ruled out witnesses," McConnell said Monday in an interview with Fox and his friends. "We have said that we handle this case as we did with President Clinton. The fair is fair."

That trial had a 100-0 vote on the arrangements that established two weeks of presentations and arguments before a partisan count in which minority Republicans called a limited number of witnesses. But Democrats would now need Republican votes to secure witness testimony, and Republicans believe they have the votes to block those requests.

Democrats accuse Trump of abusing his power in office by pressing Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the leading candidates for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the 2020 elections. The political trial investigation is He focused on a July phone call in which Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Biden. At the time of the call, the Trump administration was withholding almost $ 400 million in Ukrainian military aid. Trump was also charged for obstruction of justice related to his refusal to participate in the investigation.

Trump has denied acting badly and described his political trial as a politically motivated effort by the Democrats to nullify the results of the 2016 elections.

Democrats reject Clinton's model

In a letter on Monday to all senators, Schumer argued that the circumstances in Trump's trial were different from those of Clinton, who was charged after a long investigation by an independent lawyer in which witnesses had already testified numerous times under oath. Schumer rejected Clinton's model and said waiting until after the presentations to decide on witnesses "would exclude the possibility of obtaining such evidence because it will be too late."

Schumer also demanded that the Senate, in addition to receiving testimony, also compels the Trump administration to deliver documents and emails relevant to the case, including the decision to withhold Ukrainian military assistance.

In the letter, Schumer wrote that denying the Senate these documents "would turn a blind eye to the facts,quot; in the abuse of power and the obstruction of congressional charges against Trump.

The minority leader of the United States Senate, Chuck Schumer, holding his weekly press conference at the United States Capitol in Washington, United States (File: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Meanwhile, the White House is projecting confidence that it will prevail in a constitutional dispute with the Democrats. The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has delayed sending the articles of political judgment to the Senate in hopes of giving Schumer more influence in the talks with McConnell. But the White House believes that Pelosi will not be able to endure much more.

"She will give in. There is no way she can fill this position," said Marc Short, chief of staff of Vice President Mike Pence, on Sunday. "We believe your case is not going anywhere."

The stalemate among Senate leaders leaves open the possibility of a prolonged delay until the items are delivered.

Schumer told reporters in New York on Sunday that "the Senate hopes to give due process to President Trump, which means that documents and witnesses must be presented. What is a trial without witnesses and without documents? It is a false trial."

Leverage?

Trump called the robbery "unfair,quot; and claimed that the Democrats were violating the constitution, as the delay threatened to prolong the pain of the accusation and generate uncertainty about the timing of the vote that Trump will claim as a claim.

"Pelosi offers us the most unfair trial in the history of the US Congress, and now he's crying for justice in the Senate and breaking all the rules by doing so," Trump tweeted from his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. , where he is on vacation more than two weeks. "She lost Congress once, she will do it again!"

Short called Pelosi's delay unacceptable, saying he is "trampling,quot; on Trump's rights to "hasten this, and now we're going to delay him to demand a longer Senate process with more witnesses."

"If your case is so airtight … why do you need more witnesses to present your case?" Short said.

White House officials have also highlighted the arguments of Democrats that eliminating Trump was an "urgent,quot; matter before the House of Representatives vote, as they seek to pressure Pelosi to send the articles of the accusation to the Senate.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, speaking with Republican members of Congress a day after the House of Representatives approved the articles of political trial against him (File: Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

Trump's close ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Pelosi would fail in her quest "to get Mitch McConnell to bend to his will to shape the trial." Graham is president of the Senate Judiciary Committee and was a House manager, comparable to a prosecutor, during the Clinton political trial.

"It will eventually send the articles because public opinion will crush the Democrats," Graham said. When asked if he expected witnesses in the Senate, he replied: "No, I do not."

At one time, Trump had demanded the testimony of his own witnesses, such as Democrats Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and the intelligence community whistleblower whose complaint prompted the political trial investigation. But since then he has yielded after lobbying arranged by McConnell and other Senate Republicans who pressured him to accept the rapid acquittal of the Senate and not risk injecting uncertainty into the process by calling witnesses.

Second-rank Senate Democrat Dick Durbin of Illinois said his party is looking for a sign from McConnell that he has not ruled out new witnesses and documents. But Durbin acknowledged that Democrats may not have much influence to push for an agreement.

He criticized Republican senators and Democrats who have already announced how they will vote at the trial, saying that the constitution requires senators to act as impartial jurors. Republicans have a majority of 53 votes in the Senate.

"Leverage is our hope that four Republican senators will stand up, like 20 years ago, we saw in the Bill Clinton political trial, and let's say, this is much bigger than our current political disputes," Durbin said.

The constitution requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate to condemn in a political trial, and Republicans have expressed confidence that they have more than enough votes to keep Trump in office.

Short spoke on Fox News Sunday, Durbin appeared on CNN's State of the Union and Graham was on the Sunday Morning Futures of Fox News Channel.