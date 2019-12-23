Trailer review: Panga | filmfare.com

Movie: Panga

Trailer rating: 4/5

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha

There is no doubt that Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a stellar filmmaker. Although he only has two films in Bollywood, he has done more than enough to justify that he is one of the best in the business. Now, she joins another star talent Kangana Ranaut for Panga. The film team launched the advance today in the presence of the media and this is what we think about the little glimpse of the movie.

Kangana Ranaut is always seen in an unconventional rule and continues the same trend with this. In the trailer, we see her as a working mother who seems to have given up her dream of representing the country in Kabaddi. However, thanks to a supportive husband in Jassie Gill and a boy who hopes to see his mother fulfill her dream, she tries to return at the age of 32. The trailer has a wide drama, comedy and romance to get you excited about the movie.

Panga will be released on January 24, 2020. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in lead roles.