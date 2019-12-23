Toronto Maple Leafs survive Carolina Hurricanes in a wild 14-goal thriller

There is almost never an NHL game in which a team runs a five-goal race and fails to record a point in the standings, but that was the case of the Carolina Hurricanes when they lost to the Maple Leafs 8-6 in Toronto on Monday.

Full of oohs and ahhs at all times, the 14-goal contest had momentum changes like a roller coaster between two teams of the caliber of the playoffs fighting like the Stanley Cup contenders heading for the second half of the season.

Everything was on the way to Toronto early in the first period. They had a 3-0 lead only 5:10 in the game, with John Tavares setting a franchise record so that the fastest player records three points to open a game by scoring a goal and recording two assists in the first three goals. At the end of the first, however, the Staffs were able to retreat to their reach in 3-2.

The second period began fairly evenly until the Hurricanes scored three goals in 64 seconds to tie and take a 5-3 lead courtesy of Martin Necas, Erik Haula and Andrei Svechnikov. They kept the lead in the second intermediate.

After exchanging goals to open the final draw, Leafs fans felt the pressure of the game sliding between their fingers in 6-4 with half of the remaining period. Fortunately, Toronto's youth shoot each other to complete the unlikely return.

Mitch Marner, who tied the five highest points of his career in a game, achieved the contest within one when he scored a beautiful, spinning, without looking, turning Auston Matthews' feed to make the game 6-5.

Less than a minute later, Tyson Barrie tied the game with just over eight minutes left. With the impetus completely on his side, Marner stole the hurricanes directly from the resulting confrontation to take the lead only six seconds after Barrie knotted him. An empty net goal later and the Leafs completed the return, taking two points in the standings and sending the Hurricanes home with a loss just before the holidays.