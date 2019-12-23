Tiffany Haddish will entertain the homeless on Christmas day at Laugh Factory

WENN / FayesVision

Together with Tim Allen and Dane Cook, the protagonist of & # 39; The Kitchen & # 39; will take part in the 40th annual Christmas Dinner and Toy Delivery of the Los Angeles location.

Tiffany Haddish, Tim allen Y Dane cook It will be among the stars that will give up part of their Christmas festivities to entertain and serve the homeless and lonely at Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.

The trio will be part of the 40th annual Christmas Dinner and Toy Raffle at the venue on December 25, welcoming anyone who is away from home or just for the holidays or just needs a hot meal, a hug and a laughter.

Laugh Factory founder Jamie Masada, who will greet the guests at the door, tells WENN: "Maybe you know someone who has fallen in hard times or whose children could use a toy and a hot meal for the holidays."

Last year, 2,500 people were treated at Laugh Factory on Sunset Boulevard.

Dinners will be held at 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm, and there will be a live comedy show after each meal service.