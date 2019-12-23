This teacher treated his elementary students to a day of self-care and their smiles were the 10th!

Positive images of TSR: Does a black male teacher exert a positive influence on his young students? We love to see it! Azel "Zel,quot; Prather Jr., who is a native of Washington D.C., went viral after treating his students with a day of self-care. If you want to know how it went, well, the proof is in his bright smiles.

Zel launched his "Holiday Hook-up,quot; for 40 kindergarten students at his school by providing resources to a network of black entrepreneurs in the community that included stylists, barbers, nail technicians and other volunteers to help him make image changes to their students.

But Zel said it best: "Students have to meet someone who looks like them and speaks like them, and cares about them … inside and outside the classroom," he told @becauseofthem. “I think if you look good, you feel good and if you feel good, you do well. I just want them to feel good during the holidays. "

Come in to see your students react to such a wonderful gift and join us to appreciate Zel and other teachers who reach their students beyond the classroom!

See this post on Instagram TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh __ #TSRPositiveImages: Is a black teacher a positive influence on your young students? We love to see it! Azel "Zel,quot; Prather Jr., who is a native of Washington D.C., went viral after treating his students with a day of self-care. If you want to know how it went, well, the proof is in his bright smiles. __ Zel launched his "Holiday Hook-up,quot; for 40 kindergarten students at his school by providing a network of black entrepreneurs in the community that included stylists, hairdressers, nail technicians and other volunteers to help him change the look of his students. __ But Zel put it best: "Students have to meet someone who looks like them and speaks like them, and cares about them … inside and outside the classroom," he told @becauseofthem. “I think if you look good, you feel good and if you feel good, you do well. I just want them to feel good during the holidays. ” __ Come in to see your students react to such a wonderful gift and join us to appreciate Zel and other teachers who reach their students beyond the classroom! (📹 / 📸: @hail_zel @becauseofthem) A publication shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) in Dec 23, 2019 at 7:03 p.m. PST