This is how Adam Sandler totally shamed Idina Menzel

Even Adam Sandler stans Idina Menzel.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show broadcast on Monday, the Frozen 2 star talked about his time on the set of Uncut gems with the Saturday night live alum. And it turns out that he is as fanatic of his voice as the rest of the world.

As Menzel told the guest host Ellie kemper"It brought a boombox to configure." Before asking, no. He did not play "Let It Go,quot;. His fanfare reaches Menzel's early years on Broadway. (She was in the original Broadway cast of Rent Y Evil. She won a Tony for the latter).

As Menzel joked: "He played & # 39; Defying Gravity & # 39; and he embarrassed me."

In the flashing Kemper, who had already spent some time fangirl about the actress's Broadway success earlier in the interview. As she said, "But it's also a tribute!"

While the singer continued, "DJ as a DJ all the time because he wants the team to relax and have fun, so he's always playing music."