This is how Adam Sandler totally shamed Idina Menzel

Even Adam Sandler stans Idina Menzel.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show broadcast on Monday, the Frozen 2 star talked about his time on the set of Uncut gems with the Saturday night live alum. And it turns out that he is as fanatic of his voice as the rest of the world.
As Menzel told the guest host Ellie kemper"It brought a boombox to configure." Before asking, no. He did not play "Let It Go,quot;. His fanfare reaches Menzel's early years on Broadway. (She was in the original Broadway cast of Rent Y Evil. She won a Tony for the latter).
As Menzel joked: "He played & # 39; Defying Gravity & # 39; and he embarrassed me."
In the flashing Kemper, who had already spent some time fangirl about the actress's Broadway success earlier in the interview. As she said, "But it's also a tribute!"
While the singer continued, "DJ as a DJ all the time because he wants the team to relax and have fun, so he's always playing music."
While Sandler made sure everyone felt at home on the set, his character in Uncut gems It is not so adorable.
As Menzel told Kemper: "He's like the guy who sells bling to all athletes and rappers, and he's also a really bad player. And he's just a guy who really wants to win in life. And I play his wife , who is kind of cheating. No way, he is cheating. And she is the only one in her life who really tells the truth. "
His role in the film has apparently resonated in audiences beyond his age. Frozen fans.
As the 48-year-old woman shared: "I've been in the audience while people have been watching it, and they tend to like my character just because she says exactly what she wants to say."
Speaking of FrozenKemper couldn't help trying to get a scoop on the beloved Disney franchise.
"I want to ask you, because I have to do it,quot; The office said alum. "There will be a 3 frozen? "
As Menzel enthusiastically replied: "I hope so!" As he later added, "Do you want to be with us?"
"Yes, that's what I mean," Kemper joked.
As to who the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt The star would like to play, said: "A new redhead snowball."
Now, watch the rest of the interview to hear Kemper's story about his love for "Defying Gravity."
