The star of & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; Courtney Robertson pregnant and engaged

The ex-fiance of Ben Flajnik from the 16th season of the ABC dating program announces her commitment to the new boyfriend Humberto Preciado and reveals that they expect a bundle of joy.

USA reality show favorite UU. Courtney Robertson He will celebrate Christmas with a wedding and a baby in his future.

"The Bachelor"The star is engaged and pregnant.

The 36-year-old brunette beauty shared her happy news with Us Weekly on Monday, December 23, revealing that she expects a new boyfriend. Humberto Preciousson of

Courtney won the final rose on Ben FlajnikThe season of "The Bachelor" in 2012 and dated another Bachelor, Arie Arie Luyendyk, Jr. in 2013.

She and Humberto have been dating for eight months after meeting on Instagram.