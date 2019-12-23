The star of & # 39; LPBW & # 39; Amy Roloff finally moves from the farm to live with fiance Chris Marek

Instagram

Amy Roloff says goodbye to Rollof Farms, three years after his divorce from Matt. The "Small people, big world"The star went to Instagram Stories over the weekend to reveal that she will move to a new house along with her fiance Chris Marek.

In the post, he revealed that although he had been planning the move for a long time, he is not yet completely ready. "Today is the day, Sunday, I am moving. The packers are here, they are moving all the big things. I have a lot to pack," said Amy, giving her followers a look at her kitchen, dining room and living room full of boxes and other items. "I'm packing all my cups. I pick up a lot of cups."

However, Amy did not take all her things to her new home. "All of that, I have to figure out what to do. Half of that will be staying in the house. But today is the day. I move!" She exclaimed.

Amy didn't reveal where her new home is, but according to Radar Online, her new home is in Hillsboro, Oregon, just 15 minutes from the farm. According to reports, his new home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and occupies an area of ​​3,767 square feet.

His move came after he sold his half of the farm to Matt roloff, as seen in the last season of "Little People, Big World". Fans were surprised and confused by how it developed, which led Matt to clarify how the agreement was finalized and noted that the whole process was "too laborious" to be shown on television.

He said at the time: "She will remain at home (and on the farm) and 1 2 owner of our original farm until she decides to leave … At that time we will work together to sell the side where she lives together." Then he added: "Perhaps one of the children will eventually buy it? Who knows?"