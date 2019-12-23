The retinue of Safaree and Erica Mena was allegedly involved in a physical disorder with a man in Brooklyn

Oh! It seems that things got a little hectic in New York for The Samuels & # 39 ;, Roomies! Now we don't know exactly what led to the alleged events, but apparently, Erica and Safaree got into a man in Brooklyn last night.

The couple was in Brooklyn last night when witnesses claim they had their entourage to jump a man for a very strange reason. In a series of tweets, a witness alleges that the entourage jumped at the man and alleges that one of his friends "tried to stab him."

The person spills some tea in another tweet saying:

"Then two girls walked towards Erica and said,quot; OMG Nicki Minaj. "Erica got angry. Safaree began to pretend to be wild. And when this man tried to defend the females, they jumped him and tried to stab him."

A video of the alleged incident has appeared, and Erica and Safaree can be seen on the scene with their entourage. There are also security guards surrounding the man who was allegedly beaten while lying on the ground.

Things look a little crazy in the video, and everyone seems shocked! Witnesses can be heard in the background making comments, clearly identifying Erica and Safaree on the scene.

Safaree really made someone jump for defending two girls who said it was relevant for Nicki 😭 like what -. (@kyndall_kashme) December 23, 2019

Erica and Safaree wait for their baby at any time, and fans wish her a blessed and healthy rest of her pregnancy, even in the middle of the drama!

What do you think, Roomies? Are Samuels justified in their actions? Let us know in the comments!