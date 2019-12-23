The Nightjet: a company's big bet for travelers who take it easy

On a recent morning, when Venice woke up in the cool November sun, a group of travelers appeared on the steps of the Saint Lucia station. They were amazed at the Grand Canal right in front, looking for sunglasses in their bags.
There were couples, like Natalia Goia, 28, and Maximiliano Amestoy, 33, of Uruguay. On a tour of Europe, they had left the rainy Vienna the night before, slept in a compartment with reclining seats and were ready to explore Venice before most visitors finished their breakfasts.
"We slept a lot," said Goia, sitting on the steps of the modernist railway terminal, visibly satisfied with the 11-hour journey that took them through the Austrian Alps. They changed one night at an expensive hotel in Venice for the cheapest fare on the train, he said.
The night link to Venice is among a growing number of destinations offered by ÖBB, the federal state railways of Austria, under the Nightjet brand. In recent years, as operators across Europe ruled out night trains as unprofitable and closed services, ÖBB expanded its network, raising questions about how the company had managed to do so.
"Sometimes you're lucky," said Andreas Matthä, the company's executive director. In 2016, when Deutsche Bahn of Germany, struggling to reduce costs, decided to end night services, he said, Austria faced a similar dilemma: whether to invest in expensive rolling stock and continue serving a niche market, or focus on the day connections ÖBB decided to take the opportunity, take the most lucrative routes of Deutsche Bahn and buy second-hand sleeping cars that, although newer than their own, had suddenly become obsolete.
The number of passengers has doubled since Nightjet began operating in 2016, and ÖBB said it transported 1.4 million people to service last year.
Mr. Matthä, 57, is an experienced railroad who has climbed the ranks of federal railways in more than three decades. For him, the comfortable and quiet trip is the main selling point of Nightjets. During an interview, his eyes lit up when he mentioned the breakfast of the sleeping car, with two Viennese muffins, jam and coffee.
"It is a common mistake to think that a night train must travel fast," Matthä said. "The most important thing is to leave and arrive at a convenient time," he said, adding that if the train to Venice was traveling faster, it would arrive at 4 in the morning.
The disappearance of Germany's night services was not the only factor that helped Austria expand. After climate activist Greta Thunberg he sailed the Atlantic in treacherous waters just to avoid flying to a United Nations summit in New York this summer, many travelers in Europe promised never to fly again, or at least launch short-haul flights for trains and buses.
Others have campaigned for an effort across Europe to revive the continent's night trains as a more sustainable way of traveling. Germany will It will increase its tax on flights to national destinations and the European Union from April, while the value added tax on train tickets will be reduced in January. The Swedish government is exploring new night connections with continental Europe, and is committed to providing funds for the project.
Among those who traveled to Venice on a recent afternoon, many said their concerns about climate change had motivated them to choose the train for a weekend away. Travelers' tickets were printed with information about the reduced carbon footprint of the trip compared to cars.
Naomi Trevisan, 22, of Padua, in the industrial north of Italy, was heading home from Vienna.
"It's a problem, and you want to do your part," Trevisan said about climate change, settling in a narrow compartment with four bunk beds deployed. "In our region there are many cars, a lot of pollution."
ÖBB said he expected the number of passengers in Nightjet to increase by 10 percent by the end of this year, to 1.5 million passengers, an increase driven by people who want to avoid flying.
Nightjet trains have a variety of accommodations, including seated wagons, youth hostel-style wagons for four to six passengers at a time, sleeping cars with hotel-style key cards and fluffy bedding, and private cabins with their own bathrooms in miniature. In some services, travelers can take their cars in trailers and sleep instead of driving at night.
The prices of a seat for Venice start at 29.90 euros ($ 33) per way, which is still competitive with air fares, but quickly rise to more than € 100 for a shared cabin shared with two other people.
Lorenz Putz, 28, said he still remembered taking the train on a school trip to Rome as a teenager. The students had smuggled beer on board and didn't sleep much. But this time he was traveling with his girlfriend, Jessica Morar, 22.
"I wouldn't go to Bangkok by train, it would be too long," Putz jokingly said, while they both reclined comfortably in their seats, with their feet in an unoccupied seat nearby. But for a quick trip they decided, he said, that the train was the perfect option.
Despite its modern brand, the Nightjet travel experience dates back to an era in which trains with evocative names like Orient Express and Wiener Walzer crossed Europe at night. But today, with the strong competition of cheap flights and buses, experts say night trains also need more innovation.
Marco Bellmann, professor of transport and logistics at the Technische Universität in Dresden, Germany, who studied passenger trends, said he thought Nightjet should be more innovative.
"The concept of ÖBB is not very different from the concept of DB, which was unsuccessful," he said. "I think there is a lot to do."
Bellmann said his research showed that customers now expected more privacy and comfort. Compared to traditional bunk compartments, Mr. Bellmann said: Sleeping capsules, such as those found at airports, were a better model, with more individual space and entertainment options like a plane.
And although small private operators run unique routes and customized luxury services, all national companies, including ÖBB, rely on subsidies to maintain complex networks.
Night trains, research has shown, actually cost more to operate because they are less efficient than day services. Dick Dunmore was the lead author of a 2017 study on night trains by the Steer Group, a consulting firm, for the European Parliament. He said that the main obstacles for night trains were the access fees for the tracks, the low occupancy in sleeping cars, which circulated only once a day and the complexity of the night staff.
Austria may be in the heart of Europe, but every time its trains cross borders they run into obstacles. The mainland's railways still operate with very different signals and power supplies and, in some cases, with incompatible roads. ÖBB cannot run the same engine in Italy as in Germany, Matthä said, pointing to a scale model of an engine on his desk.
Still, ÖBB is investing heavily in the future of Nightjet. Production started this year with around 375 million euros in rolling stock from Siemens, including 13 night trains with a new design with individual sleeping capsules for solo travelers. That move will introduce the first new night trains in Europe since Caledonian Sleeper, which connects London with Scotland, launched new hotel-style wagons this year.
The company has great ambitions to become a crucial pan-European rail provider. It already operates international passenger trains in 14 countries and freight trains in more than 18. As of January 19, Nightjet will expand to services twice a week to Brussels and ÖBB plans to continue that with Amsterdam the following year.
Even if night train travel accounts for less than 5 percent of long-distance travel, the Nightjet brand has helped the company raise its profile in Europe, Matthä said.
And, in Mr. Matthä, ÖBB strongly believes in night trains. In his office, he spoke of the joy of savoring an Italian coffee directly from the train in Venice. "Turn left," he told a journalist at the end of a recent interview, with a hand gesture and a smile. "Ristretto espresso,quot;.