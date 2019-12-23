The Nightjet: a company's big bet for travelers who take it easy

Others have campaigned for an effort across Europe to revive the continent's night trains as a more sustainable way of traveling. Germany will It will increase its tax on flights to national destinations and the European Union from April, while the value added tax on train tickets will be reduced in January. The Swedish government is exploring new night connections with continental Europe, and is committed to providing funds for the project.

Among those who traveled to Venice on a recent afternoon, many said their concerns about climate change had motivated them to choose the train for a weekend away. Travelers' tickets were printed with information about the reduced carbon footprint of the trip compared to cars.

Naomi Trevisan, 22, of Padua, in the industrial north of Italy, was heading home from Vienna.

"It's a problem, and you want to do your part," Trevisan said about climate change, settling in a narrow compartment with four bunk beds deployed. "In our region there are many cars, a lot of pollution."

ÖBB said he expected the number of passengers in Nightjet to increase by 10 percent by the end of this year, to 1.5 million passengers, an increase driven by people who want to avoid flying.

Nightjet trains have a variety of accommodations, including seated wagons, youth hostel-style wagons for four to six passengers at a time, sleeping cars with hotel-style key cards and fluffy bedding, and private cabins with their own bathrooms in miniature. In some services, travelers can take their cars in trailers and sleep instead of driving at night.