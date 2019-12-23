The new mayor of Istanbul describes the mismanagement of Erdogan's allies

%MINIFYHTMLac291ab5ac5d7e179b8f5ed8401dd6069% %MINIFYHTMLac291ab5ac5d7e179b8f5ed8401dd60610%

Apparently, more and more, the expense binge bill is due.

Istanbul and its subsidiaries were indebted for a sum of 14 billion lire, approximately $ 2 billion, when he took office in June, Imamoglu said Monday.. The subsidiary companies of the municipality were paralyzed by tax debts and effectively bankruptcy, he added.

The outgoing mayor, an official appointed by Mr. Erdogan, even received and spent a very unusual advance of Treasury funds, leaving the incoming administration unable to pay municipal salaries, he said.

"After a week there wasn't a single penny in our budget to pay the staff," he said.

At a recent budget meeting that was televised by the municipal channel, Mr. Imamoglu went into more detail, showing how spending had exceeded revenue in the past five years. The loan repayment obligations, mostly foreign currency loans, had skyrocketed to more than 60 billion lire, or $ 10 billion, he said.

"Financial discipline got out of control between 2013 and 2014," Mr. Imamoglu said at the meeting. "The last five years are a complete disaster in terms of financial management."

The discoveries of the mayor and his team have now shed a hard light on how Istanbul has been led by Mr. Erdogan, who has dominated the affairs of the city for most of 25 years, first as mayor in the 1990s and Then as prime minister. and president

Mr. Erdogan gained enormous popularity by providing public services from garbage collection to public transport. But he also oversaw the huge urban sprawl that, according to critics, has irreparably ruined the legendary city.