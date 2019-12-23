The irrelevance of the reformists of Iran | I ran

On November 14, the Iranian government announced that it would ration gasoline and increase its price by up to 200 percent. The measure caused public outrage and pushed people to the streets to demonstrate against what they saw as the flagrant indifference of the authorities to the precariousness of their material circumstances.

Protests broke out in more than 100 cities in 29 of the 31 provinces of Iran and were led by the social foundation of the Islamic Republic: the poor, poorly paid and unemployed, the marginalized in the urban periphery, also known as the "dispossessed. ". This class stratum attacked service stations, banks, military bases and even religious seminars. Their massive participation in the protests demonstrated the extent to which the regime has failed its people and its own support base.

The Islamic leadership adopted several strategies to deal with this revolt against its austerity measures: repression, conspiracy theories about foreign interference, internet and closed mobile devices and the closure of schools and universities. The repression resulted in the death of 1,500 people, according to Reuters, and the arrest of many others.

Amid the convictions of the protesters by Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei, who called the protesters thugs, anarchists and enemy agents and by President Hassan Rouhani, who said they were "mercenaries, troublemakers and thugs,quot;, prominent members of the Reformist movement, which aims to advocate for some social and political freedoms within the Islamic Republic, condemned violence against protesters.

"The root and context of recent protests is in domestic corruption, humiliation, discrimination and inequality, not in the seas," said the reformist leader of the 2009 Green Movement, Mehdi Karroubi.

Mir Hossein Mousavi, also leader of the 2009 protest movement, issued an even stronger statement, denouncing the state violence unleashed against the "desperate,quot; and the "dispossessed."

Former President Mohammad Khatami, the father of the reform movement, Mostafa Tajzadeh and several other reformist leaders issued critical statements about violent repression against protesters, saying they have the right to be on the streets.

However, just a year ago, during another wave of protests against austerity and political repression, these same reformists had a very different stance. Similar demonstrations to the current ones took place in small cities and provinces throughout the country; people shouted slogans not only against the government but also against the entire regime. "Hardliners! Reformists! The game is over!" Said a chant.

At that time, the Association of Combatant Clerics, headed by Khatami, quickly described the protesters as "opportunists and troublemakers (who) have exploited demonstrations to create problems, insecurity and destroy public buildings, while insulting sacred religious and national values." .

Reform politician Masoumeh Ebtekar, one of Rouhani's 12 vice presidents and the highest-ranking woman in the government, referred to the protests as a Saudi-American conspiracy. Other prominent reformist figures and leaders, such as Abbas Abdi, called the protests "calculated and irrational," while Tajzadeh warned against the conversion of Iran into Syria.

Then, in less than two years, the reformists have gone from condemning public protests against the authority of the Islamic republic to affirming that such actions are justified. This apparent political inconsistency is, in fact, quite consistent with the reformist project and its loyalty to the political leadership of the Islamic revolution. This loyalty translates into the use of rhetorical co-optation of any feeling of opposition, whether from the dispossessed, women, ethnic groups or any other dissenting voice, to neutralize their resistance to the regime.

That is, the apparent support of the reformists to the protesters was not sincere and was intended to deceive the protesters and directing his anger towards the elected government instead of the non-chosen system. His rhetoric aims to convince the angry public that the current regime with some modifications can still solve the ongoing crisis and provide a better life for the Iranian people.

Seen in the context of the next Parliamentary elections, scheduled for February 2020, the rhetorical stunts of the reformists make even more sense.

Like the rest of the Iranian political elite, they are increasingly anxious about the growing calls for boycotts of voting. A low participation would destroy the last vestiges of legitimacy that the regime still claims to have.

The public must be appeased before they are asked to return to the polls and vote for those who opened fire on them. That is why, just a few weeks after they openly supported the protests, the reformists began urging people to participate in the elections.

In early December, Karoubi issued a statement inviting the Iranian public to participate extensively in the elections. A few days later, Khatami said the reformists will appear in the next elections and suggested that voting is the only way to solve the current problems in the country. Abdi Ebtekar and others have also asked for broad participation in the elections.

I have carefully studied the contradictions in the discourse of the reformists, who reveal their oppressive and undemocratic orientation. Such changes in rhetoric are not an anomaly, but a norm aimed at maintaining power and preserving the regime at all costs rather than producing a genuine democratic alternative.

Many reformists, including Mousavi, Karoubi and Khatami, are among the founders of the Islamic regime, and while they have been marginalized and some put under house arrest, they are nonetheless part of the system.

Therefore, any solution they offer to resolve the current political stalemate must be understood within this context. For example, they advocate free and fair elections, which only extend to their own candidates and exclude many, including the left, laity, Baha'is or opponents of the regime in general.

They also believe in many of the regime's oppressive practices, including extensive privatization and socio-economic policies that lead to the dispossession of the lower stratum, institutionalized sexism and patriarchy of the system, and the oppression of ethnic and religious minorities.

So while the reformists have changed their rhetoric to support the protests before the 2020 parliamentary elections, hoping to capitalize on public anger, they are unlikely to be able to offer something new to the Iranian people in terms of policies or solutions to the current policy and socioeconomic crisis.

Since the reformists are unable to offer a democratic alternative to the current status quo, it may be time to break their hegemony over the democratic movement and seek a new political current that can bring real political change to Iran.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.