The former Tony Delorenzo of Teresa Giudice leaves incognito after a cozy meeting

Monday, Teresa Giudicethe old love of Anthony Delorenzo He shared his first post after his recent meeting with the Royal Housewives of New Jersey star. With a pair of black sunglasses, Anthony, aka "Tony the Pool Guy," captioned his selfie, "Incognito."
This occurs a day after the duo, who had previously dated when Teresa was a teenager, was photographed hugging outside a restaurant in New Jersey. While it is rumored that the couple has not yet confirmed whether or not they are an article, a source close to long-time friends hinted that it could become something serious for the new reality star, who just announced that it was separating 20 years from her husband Joe Giudice last week.
"Teresa and Tony have been spending more time together recently," the source told E! News. "It was really nice for Teresa to have someone close, especially during the holidays. After so much uncertainty about her future, Teresa enjoys how easy and comfortable it is to be with Tony."
The source continued: "The two have many similar interests, but they enjoy each one having a busy and independent life. Tony is a familiar face in Teresa's house, for his brother, father and daughters. Everyone seems to really like him. "
After the news of Teresa and Joe's breakup, another source shed light on the marital status of the mother of four. "(She) is definitely dating but she wants things to be very private right now," explained our source. "She is trying to stay busy and be there for her girls as much as possible. It has been a very hard year for her family and she is trying to stay strong and be surrounded by people who support her."
Teresa and Tony's relationship history was addressed in season 10 of Rhonj. In recent episodes, the contractor helped install a swimming pool at Teresa's mansion in New Jersey.
"I remember when they left for two seconds," joked the cast member Dolores Catania. "Teresa was 17 years old. You know, maybe they kissed a little, maybe they went to the beach. Although that didn't last, Joe was always crazy about her. He wasn't going to let her marry someone else." "
Since confirming their separation, Teresa and Joe have kept things friendly. After he posted on Instagram on Saturday a photo of him having dinner with friends, she congratulated his appearance and wrote: "The beard looks good."
Reflecting on his decision to separate, Joe shared a cryptic Instagram post that said: "Every next level of your life will demand a different you." He also shared a photo side by side with him and Teresa, who captioned: "It's time to let it go."
