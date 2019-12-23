The former Tony Delorenzo of Teresa Giudice leaves incognito after a cozy meeting

We see you!

Monday, Teresa Giudicethe old love of Anthony Delorenzo He shared his first post after his recent meeting with the Royal Housewives of New Jersey star. With a pair of black sunglasses, Anthony, aka "Tony the Pool Guy," captioned his selfie, "Incognito."

This occurs a day after the duo, who had previously dated when Teresa was a teenager, was photographed hugging outside a restaurant in New Jersey. While it is rumored that the couple has not yet confirmed whether or not they are an article, a source close to long-time friends hinted that it could become something serious for the new reality star, who just announced that it was separating 20 years from her husband Joe Giudice last week.

"Teresa and Tony have been spending more time together recently," the source told E! News. "It was really nice for Teresa to have someone close, especially during the holidays. After so much uncertainty about her future, Teresa enjoys how easy and comfortable it is to be with Tony."