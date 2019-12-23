The family of George Michael grateful for the kind words of fans before his anniversary of death

WENN / Olga Bermejo

Father Jack Panayiotou, sisters Melanie and Yioda and veteran manager David Austin have published a statement that points out how fan messages "elevate us when things are difficult."

Up News Info –

George MichaelThe family is grateful for the support of fans as the anniversary of the singer's death approaches Christmas Day 2016.

The sisters of the late singer, Melanie and Yioda Panayiotou, her father Jack and veteran manager David Austin have issued a statement thanking the devotees of the late singer Faith for their kind words, which "lift us up when things are difficult."

"We know how much your lyrics can offer when things are difficult and help celebrate when times are good and life is going well … and that is as powerful now as if it were still with us and as many of you say in your messages , it's a gift, "says the statement.

"It seems important that his generosity of spirit and natural empathy has touched him in a way that would embarrass him, all his kind words are really good to listen to and we know that he has always known his true heart."

Family members and Austin also took the time to thank those who supported the recent movie. "Last Christmas", who was inspired by Michael's music, adding." Thanks for hugging and supporting the movie and the soundtrack of & # 39; Last Christmas & # 39 ;, we knew you would enjoy it! "