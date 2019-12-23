The crows will rest Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram against the Steelers in week 17

The high-flying Ravens will rest with star quarterback Lamar Jackson for their regular season finale against the Steelers.

Jackson, MVP's favorite, and fellow headlines Marshal Yanda, Earl Thomas, Mark Ingram and Brandon Williams are scheduled to rest on Sunday.

The Ravens (13-2) obtained the AFC local seed and field advantage after beating the Cleveland Browns 31-15 last week.

"It will be an opportunity for some players who have been inactive," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. "It's a rivalry game. It's the Steelers. They have everything to play for. We recognize it and we'll try to put our best foot forward."

Jackson made clear his intention to play week 17 after Baltimore's victory over Cleveland on Sunday.

"Yes, he wants to play, I saw the press conference," Harbaugh added. "I appreciate it. But one thing about Lamar, and all our boys, will be 100 percent behind the boys who are playing. And they will be doing everything possible to prepare those boys to play in this game." and win the football game. "

Harbaugh also confirmed that Ingram suffered a "mild to moderate,quot; calf strain in the victory against the Browns.

"He won't play this week. He probably wouldn't play this week regardless of the circumstances with that calf strain," Harbaugh said. "We would be looking for it in two weeks. So we'll see how that progresses."