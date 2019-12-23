The Cowboys team plane landed in Philadelphia, and Twitter had jokes

%MINIFYHTMLa3528d2b9bed646446c51c064631e2029% %MINIFYHTMLa3528d2b9bed646446c51c064631e20210%

Uh … how about the Cowboys?

It was a tough Sunday night for Dallas. First, the Cowboys lost to the Eagles 17-9 in a game that could have secured the (unfortunate) NFC East. On the other hand, the Cowboys hopes in a second consecutive division crown hang a thread with the games of Week 17 as a decisive factor. If the Eagles beat the Giants, the division is wrapped for Philadelphia. (Good luck with rooting for an upset).

But that's where the problems began for Jerry's children. The Dallas team plane was considered "not viable to fly,quot; after the game, so the team was stranded in Philadelphia for hours waiting to get home after the defeat. Brutal.

Twitter, always opportune, always present, decided to rub some salt on Dallas wounds by letting the jokes fly because of his great loss and subsequent travel problems.

I think I've discovered all this chaos of Cowboy charter planes … the flight crew received news from the FAA that under no circumstances would it allow any player on the offensive side of the ball on that plane … if they do. .. will never land & # 39; … – Greggo (@TCUWhiteTrash) December 23, 2019

Dak Prescott: Loser.

Jump Bayless: loser.

Orlando Scandrick: Loser.

Jerry Jones: Loser. Whoever stuck the Cowboys plane had to sit and stew in the belly of the Linc for 2 hours: Winner. – Sundiata Fox Pittman (@BewareTheFoxII) December 23, 2019

It's okay. Jerry Jones has delayed Jason Garrett's departure for 5 years now🤷🏻‍♂️ A small airplane malfunction should be easy – Matt Vallee (@ mvall13) December 23, 2019

Even his plane could not land – Joseph Mastriano (@JMastrianoJR) December 23, 2019

Did they let Garret in? Now to see how many times this joke has already been done … – Gunther Porchman (@GuntherPorchman) December 23, 2019

Are we sure there is no painted goal line in front of buses? – Nittany Tar Heel (@NittanyTarHeel) December 23, 2019