The Cowboys team plane landed in Philadelphia, and Twitter had jokes

Uh … how about the Cowboys?

It was a tough Sunday night for Dallas. First, the Cowboys lost to the Eagles 17-9 in a game that could have secured the (unfortunate) NFC East. On the other hand, the Cowboys hopes in a second consecutive division crown hang a thread with the games of Week 17 as a decisive factor. If the Eagles beat the Giants, the division is wrapped for Philadelphia. (Good luck with rooting for an upset).

But that's where the problems began for Jerry's children. The Dallas team plane was considered "not viable to fly,quot; after the game, so the team was stranded in Philadelphia for hours waiting to get home after the defeat. Brutal.

MORE: Jason Garrett explains pulling Amari Cooper

Twitter, always opportune, always present, decided to rub some salt on Dallas wounds by letting the jokes fly because of his great loss and subsequent travel problems.

