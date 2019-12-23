The Baltimore Ravens will rest Lamar Jackson at the end of the regular NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML7b426d373d4383011be295f07871f95f9% %MINIFYHTML7b426d373d4383011be295f07871f95f10%





Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will sit in the final round of the regular NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens will rest with quarterback Lamar Jackson and other key holders for the end of Sunday's regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Monday that Jackson, MVP Jackson's favorite, along with injured runner Mark Ingram, will stay out while receiving the Steelers.

Harbaugh said Ingram has a mild to moderate calf tension, but hopes to be ready for the playoffs.

On Sunday, guard Marshal Yanda, deep Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams will also be seated.

The Ravens (13-2) achieved first place in the AFC and the home advantage in the playoffs with a 31-15 victory in the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The announcement is positive news for the Steelers (8-7), who remain in the search for wild cards of the AFC, but it is a blow to the Oakland Raiders, who need a defeat of the Steelers to reach the playoffs.

Harbaugh also revealed that Robert Griffin III will start as quarterback for the Ravens on Sunday. It will be his first start since 2016, when he started five games for the Browns.

Griffin has made appearances in six games this season for Baltimore, with 12 of 17 for 129 yards and a touchdown overall.

A Ravens first-round pick in the 2018 Louisville draft, Jackson, 22, had 13-2-0 on the season, registering 3,127 yards and 36 NFL leading touchdown passes.