The Afghan war: a failure committed in the United States | Asia

Last week, the Washington Post published a six-part series of research on the US war in Afghanistan, based on thousands of government documents the newspaper obtained.

The document has shed light on the dilemma between what has been happening on the ground in Afghanistan and what successive US governments have been saying about it. He has highlighted the strategic drift that has marked the commitment of the United States to what was once considered the "good war,quot;, but now it is the war that simply will not end.

Above all, these documents reveal that Afghanistan's failure occurs mainly in the United States, something that those who have closely watched the conflict knew all along.

Pakistani perfidia, Afghan greed

Officials cited in the Washington Post investigation repeatedly blame Pakistan and its partners in Afghanistan for undermining their war effort.

By taking Washington dollars but supporting his opponents, Pakistan certainly played a double game, one whose effects were felt especially in the mid-2000s, when the Taliban were on the defensive. Pakistani aid and sanctuary ensured that the Taliban had the space to physically, politically, militarily and organizationally regroup.

Washington experts, while correct in their descriptions of Pakistan's policies as duplicates, are likely to exaggerate their implications as the most important factor in war. Even if Islamabad had done exactly what Washington wanted, US forces would still have struggled to pacify a rural insurgency with as few troops as the Bush administration in Afghanistan.

During most of the Bush presidency, the United States had between 10,000 and 20,000 soldiers in Afghanistan. This was an insignificant commitment when juxtaposed with the established objectives of the administration. After all, the United States had approximately 150,000 soldiers in Iraq during Bush's second term and, more directly compared, the Soviets had more than 100,000 soldiers who occupied Afghanistan in the 1980s.

In addition, this relatively light American presence in Afghanistan was aimed not only at fighting, but further building hospitals and schools, digging irrigation canals, directing traffic and cooking.

What about the lack of a credible, popular and competent ally on the ground? From the perspective of many officials, the roots of the US failure in Afghanistan are exactly there, within Afghan society. There are two main variants of this argument.

First, the corruption of Hamid Karzai, the caudillismo of its governing allies and the broader kleptocratic system against which the Americans found themselves never gave the occupation a chance. Generalized corruption undoubtedly played an important role in delegitimizing the governments that the United States established in Kabul: first Karzai and then Ghani.

But Washington made its own bed in this regard: it chose to centralize power in Kabul even though Afghanistan's political history is marked by relatively autonomous regions and provinces, and chose to do so in the person of Hamid Karzai. He also chose to solve problems in Afghanistan by throwing money at him.

Like the New York Times sensationally reported In 2013, American fingerprints could be found throughout Karzai's behavior. The CIA, invoking Grade B action movies, was delivering cash canvas bags to Karzai's office for distribution to its allies. The Obama administration too He looked away while Karzai filled out his ballot for re-election in 2009.

Second, along with the great problem of corruption, US officials felt that Afghans were too ignorant, undisciplined and essentially too late to form a combat force worthy of a sovereign state. According to the Washington Post, interviewed sources "described Afghan security forces as incompetent, demotivated, poorly trained, corrupt and plagued by deserters and infiltrators."

It is true that the Afghan base suffered from illiteracy and observed cultural customs very different from what GI Joes and Janes were used to. However, it does not seem fair to blame Afghan recruits if they cannot read the aircraft repair manuals or if they confuse urinals with drinking fountains, as some US officials claim.

The small corruption of the Afghan forces or their attacks against the coalition troops was undoubtedly a much bigger problem. But even here, the credulity extends that fuel smuggling and about 150 casualties can defeat a hegemonic superpower. Rather, there were bigger forces at play.

American failure

Pakistan may have been a useless ally and Afghanistan may have been a rebel client, annoying foreigners with their own views, agendas and customs, but the central causes of US failure in Afghanistan were located in the United States. Most importantly, the George W. Bush administration, whose neoconservative foreign policy was dictated by the triumvirate of Vice President Dick Cheney, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld and Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz, made two decisive decisions that condemned the efforts of the U.S.

First, the decision to invade Afghanistan was more an emotional response aimed at satisfying the collective psychological need for revenge for the September 11 attacks than the result of careful strategic consideration. How a writer Simply put, the decision-making of the United States after September 11 seemed to be rooted in "a kind of irrational post-traumatic collapse, which encompasses everything."

Understandably, the US leadership. UU. I felt it was necessary to design a military response to the horrific attacks of September 11. But in the fall of 2001, the Bush administration did not think properly about the precise objectives of military action in Afghanistan.

Officially, the war that began in October 2001 was aimed at eliminating al Qaeda as a threat. As a corollary, this meant a government in Kabul that would deny the sanctuary of the terrorist organization. Could the Taliban be such a government? The United States seemed to believe that because Taliban leader Mullah Omar had not taken a firmer line against al Qaeda in the late 1990s, he could not be trusted to do so after 2001.

This was a reasonable line of thought but tragically flawed. It was reasonable because the United States I had made several overtures to the Taliban before September 11 to leave Osama bin Laden and force him out of the country, most likely back to Saudi Arabia, where he would face the particular form of justice of that regime.

On the other hand, it is instructive that the Washington Post series quotes national security leaders like Jeffrey Eggers, diplomatic officials like Zalmay Khalilzad and academic experts like Barnett Rubin for exactly that purpose: the United States could have reached an agreement with the Taliban. He adopted a more accommodating course.

And although it was one thing to avoid talks with the Taliban, the Bush administration went much further, rejecting agreements that the Afghan government itself attacked with the Taliban in 2001 and 2004 that an important combat could possibly have ended 15 years ago.

Simply put, the Bush administration failed to weld the negotiations to its military strategy. About five years later, the administration of President Barack Obama would repeat the same mistake of not contemplating the negotiations seriously enough.

Rubin, who worked under Secretary Hillary Clinton in the State Department, argues that the reluctance of the Obama administration to communicate with the Taliban was the product of his impending presidency, and the assistant must demonstrate his good militaristic faith before an electorate suspected of Women perceived "softness,quot; in national security.

In addition, Obama's timeline for the withdrawal of US forces, almost universally collected in the documents, was born in a similar way from internal political calculations, since he wanted his 2012 reelection campaign to be inoculated against any violent reaction to his "increase,quot; of troops in 2009.

In addition to these important mistakes, Obama's exclusive approach to al Qaeda was also anachronistic: such a strategy might have worked in 2001, but by the 2010s, Americans faced a different war from the one they started.

The & # 39; side war & # 39;

As fateful as the confusion about the mission in Afghanistan, and the extent to which the Taliban were to be designated enemies with whom it was possible to negotiate, was the decision to invade Iraq.

In general, Beltway does not like to talk much about the war in Iraq when it comes to its failures in Afghanistan because it was a totally unforced error that cannot be put to the feet of angry Pakistani generals, corrupt Afghan elites, warlords, Islamists extremists, soldiers stabbing in the back or police jesters.

The Washington Post series only briefly delves into the issue of Iraq, but the length of documents it published paints a larger and more uniform image: Iraq represented a severe deviation.

In the documents he published, James Dobbins, a diplomat and special representative in Afghanistan and Pakistan, is cited during 2013-14. "First, you know, invade one country at a time." The explain what until about 2005, Iraq diverted attention from Afghanistan; After that point, he started taking resources too.

Echoing Dobbins, Douglas Lute, the "tsar,quot; of the White House for Afghanistan between 2007 and 2013, said that the Bush administration's attention "would be reduced to approximately 85 percent in Iraq and 15 percent in Afghanistan, or perhaps even 90 percent in Iraq and 10 percent in Afghanistan."

David Richards, a British general who led NATO in 2006 and 2007, set simply: "The United States was sending the best minds and resources to Iraq." Most disturbingly, at the time the Taliban resurfaced militarily in the mid-2000s, the Bush administration was pressuring NATO to take the lead because "the United States had too much on its plates."

The idea that the United States should have fought one war at a time is well taken, and the level of self-criticism shown in these documents is commendable. However, criticism of the war in Iraq is surprising for not getting far enough.

The basic premise seems to be that the biggest problem with the invasion of Iraq was that it diverted resources for war. It is evident from his absence, at least in these documents, any sense of the regional and global implications of an aggressive war in which the United States invaded a country that had nothing to do with September 11 and had not threatened it.

These included the loss of sympathy, soft power and political capital throughout the world, in many cases more acutely in NATO countries. In addition, the slogan that the United States is at war with Islam, popular with Islamists and Trumpist Republicans, has become much more difficult to discredit.

Most significantly, the documents do not betray any collective calculation of why the Iraq war was fought. The Bush administration attacked Iraq why He believed that simply attacking Afghanistan would not sufficiently demonstrate the power of its armed forces and the harshness of its resolution to the rest of the world.

In fact, instead of the nickname of "good war,quot; with which the conflict in Afghanistan has been concealed since its inception, the "not good enough,quot; war was ironically. A bigger explosion was needed to show that the United States meant business.

Both the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq originated in an attitude of firing first, asking questions and then especially prevalent among neoconservatives but shared by a significant cross-section of the establishment of "respectable,quot; foreign policy. Such an arrogant approach to the use of lethal force permeates American behavior among citizens, between citizens and the police, as well as between the military and other states, which raises questions about American society beyond the realm of foreign policy.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.