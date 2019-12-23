Team Championship of the Decade | Soccer news

Sky Sports chooses its best championship team of the decade made up of the best players of the last 10 years …

We ask our expert EFL experts David Prutton and Don Goodman about Sky Sports EFL podcast to discuss your list of star artists and choose your final XI in a 4-4-2 formation …

Goalkeeper

Short list: Kasper Schmeichel, David Stockdale, Darren Randolph

Goodman says: We need to reiterate the point that we have chosen these 11 players, but we could have chosen another 11, or another or another 11! It's been that difficult and impossible.

At different times in their two races, Stockdale and Randolph have possibly been the best goalkeepers in the league, but it was Schmeichel who stood out and has done it for several years.

Prutton says: You can see the lineage he comes from and who his father was, but now he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. A brilliant in its own right.

Back

Short list: Kieran Trippier, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Gunter

Prutton says: We are both attracted to the players of this team who were promoted, since it is a great achievement to move forward and move on, and for that reason Trippier he takes it, although he could still make cases for the other two.

Goodman says: Burnley in those two or three seasons that were in the Championship, he would be hanging around on the right and the quality of his delivery was incredible. He is what you are looking for in a full-back today and has played for England and scored in the World Cups.

Central backrests

Short list: Pontus Jansson, Wes Morgan, Sol Bamba, Lewis Dunk, Richard Keogh, Curtis Davies

Prutton says: The names that jumped on me initially were Morgan, Bamba and Dunk, as expected, are two of those who have done this side. Having met him in Nottingham Forest in League One, if you had told me Morgan I would continue to lift the Premier League, I would have laughed at you from the dressing room! At that time he had a particular physique and a set of skills, but he worked very hard and performed brilliantly in the Championship, and then he did it in the Premier League.

Goodman says: There have been occasions in my career as a commentator where I have had to be a bit critical of Soak to fly in challenges and get red cards. What I love about him is that he doesn't do it anymore, so he has clearly learned from his mistakes, and is now knocking on the door of the England team. He is still young for a central and could still have his best years to come.

Left back

Short list: Ian Harte, Aaron Cresswell, George Friend

Prutton says: I love Harte's scream! It was a very retro setback. He and Cresswell may have had more in certain specific skills than FriendBut he's still a very talented left-hander, he has a good full game and they love him in Midlesbrough.

Goodman says: It is a bit of a setback with the aggression it shows. I like that because it is something that is coming out of the game. Then he only surpasses others.

Central Midfielders

Short list: Peter Whittingham, Ruben Neves, Tom Cairney, Jack Grealish, Oliver Norwood, Romaine Sawyers

Goodman says: I may have only been there for one season, but in Neves You are looking at a player of international quality, playing in the Champions League at age 17, captaining at Porto at 18. Then he came to the Championship and takes him like a duck in the water. He was the most influential player in the Championship that season. He scored outrageously bright goals and physically faced him. Doing all that at his age was amazing.

Prutton says: It is very difficult indeed. I heard the phrase & # 39; Championship cheat code & # 39; to describe Norwood, because in a moment if you got it on your team, he promoted you. But in terms of influence, as we said with Neves, it has to be Grealish as his partner in the middle for what he did for Villa.

Extremes

Short list: Tom Ince, Wilfried Zaha, Anthony Knockaert, Pablo Hernández, Robert Snodgrass, Matty Phillips

Goodman says: We both agreed Hernandez. He is the only player on this team that has not been promoted … yet. But every time I comment on him, I simply say that he does not belong to the Championship.

Prutton says: There are many good options there and I reflected a bit on Snodgrass. But it has to be Zaha On the other hand. He was a ball carrier and the guy's defenders must absolutely hate playing against.

Strikers

Short list: Troy Deeney, Dwight Gayle, Tammy Abraham, Ross McCormack, Lewis Grabban, Glenn Murray, Jordan Rhodes, Charlie Austin

Prutton says: Deeney stood out for what he did in the Championship, but the ones we finally decided, and it was incredibly difficult, were Austin Y Rhodes.

Goodman says: We could have chosen almost any of those, but the large volume of goals scored by those two is what he did.

Choose your championship team of the decade

You've heard the experts, but now it's time to choose your Decade Championship Team using the selector below …