The best way to spread Christmas joy is the explosion Taylor Swift"Christmas Tree Farm,quot; is loud for everyone to hear, right?
Monday Cats Star invited fans to watch a vlog-style video behind the scenes of creating his new Christmas song. Breaking down the inspiration for the catchy tune of the song, Swift explained that he wanted "Christmas Tree Farm,quot; to be a joyful escape for listeners.
"So, the idea I have for the song is & # 39; Christmas Tree Farm & # 39; because I grew up with one, you know what I mean?" She said to the camera. "These are chords that I generally don't use, it's about how, like, you're in the city and you're stressed and your life feels really low, but in your heart is the Christmas tree farm."
Documenting the 24-hour songwriting and recording process that was shipped with the producer Jimmy Naples, Swift took viewers while making different lyrics and chords for the fans favorite song.
"My Christmas nights are occupied by static," he sang while Naples played a new chord they created. "Stress and Christmas shopping traffic, YES!"
After deciphering the hook, the duo went out to the choir. Naples gently sang the background voice while Swift sang: "Under the mistletoe (For you) / Watching the fire shine / Telling you," I love you. "/ Just being in your arms / Take me back to that little farm / Where every wish comes true. "
With the music ready, it was time to record the song. With his headphones on and standing in front of his microphone, Swift said: "Yes, it's good to document these things. Change the song 24 hours a day."
Once her part was established, the "Lover,quot; singer shared a fragment of the chorus recording session. "Very well, now we have amazing singers," he told the camera as the moving chorus sang his verses.
Finally, it was time to release the song. Before posting "Christmas Tree Farm," Swift gave a final comment to the camera: "Hi, we're done with the song. It's over. We'll take it out. We hope you like our Christmas song. Merry Christmas!"
When "Christmas Tree Farm,quot; fell on December 6, Swift turned to social media to share the news with fans. "I actually grew up on a Christmas tree farm," he captioned his post. "In a gingerbread house, deep in the delicious jelly bean forest. Where, curiously, this song is their national anthem."
