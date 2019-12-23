Taylor Swift is a musical genius in the video BTS & # 39; Christmas Tree Farm & # 39;

The best way to spread Christmas joy is the explosion Taylor Swift"Christmas Tree Farm,quot; is loud for everyone to hear, right?

Monday Cats Star invited fans to watch a vlog-style video behind the scenes of creating his new Christmas song. Breaking down the inspiration for the catchy tune of the song, Swift explained that he wanted "Christmas Tree Farm,quot; to be a joyful escape for listeners.

"So, the idea I have for the song is & # 39; Christmas Tree Farm & # 39; because I grew up with one, you know what I mean?" She said to the camera. "These are chords that I generally don't use, it's about how, like, you're in the city and you're stressed and your life feels really low, but in your heart is the Christmas tree farm."

Documenting the 24-hour songwriting and recording process that was shipped with the producer Jimmy Naples, Swift took viewers while making different lyrics and chords for the fans favorite song.