T.I.'s daughter return to Instagram almost 2 months after the controversy

Almost two months since YOU.Controversial comments, your daughter is back on Instagram.
As fans will remember, the Grammy winner revealed in a podcast interview in early November that he makes annual trips with his daughter. Deyjah Harris for the gynecologist to "check his hymen," publicly pointing out, "at 18, his hymen is still intact."
Shortly after the interview, fans noticed that Deyjah liked tweets that had criticized his famous father's behavior and did not follow him on Instagram or Twitter.
At the end of the month, the star broke his silence on the matter on Red Table Talk, explaining: "I came to clarify any misconceptions that have been surrounding the way we interact and the parents and what is appropriate and inappropriate."
He continued: "I think that all this surrounds a conversation I was having in a very joking way, when they asked me how to deal with the raising of children in this day and age. And so I began, you know, from a place of truth, I started to beautify and exaggerate. "
"And I think a lot of people took it as something literal, because if you put something of my reputation about who I am as a father, who I have been, I honestly thought that people knew me better than that." Additional IT.
During the conversation, the interpreter clarified: "I think my intentions have been terribly misunderstood and misconceived. Let me clarify this record, I never said I was in an exam room, that's an assumption, that's a falsehood. He never said that it was being done today at age 18 … and I never said that his mother was not present … His mother was always present. "
He also said that he was "incredibly apologizing,quot; to his daughter for discussing it publicly and that she asked him not to address it further. While he acknowledged that he was "oblivious,quot; to the delicate nature of such a public conversation, "I am now sensitive to it for her."
It has been almost two months since all this took place and Deyjah is back on Instagram, with a new hair color. Publishing for the first time since mid-November, the 18-year-old girl unveiled her new electric blue tufts in her account, as well as the new body ink, including a butterfly with the reminder: "One day at a time."
