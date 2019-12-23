T.I.'s daughter return to Instagram almost 2 months after the controversy

Almost two months since YOU.Controversial comments, your daughter is back on Instagram.

As fans will remember, the Grammy winner revealed in a podcast interview in early November that he makes annual trips with his daughter. Deyjah Harris for the gynecologist to "check his hymen," publicly pointing out, "at 18, his hymen is still intact."

Shortly after the interview, fans noticed that Deyjah liked tweets that had criticized his famous father's behavior and did not follow him on Instagram or Twitter.

At the end of the month, the star broke his silence on the matter on Red Table Talk, explaining: "I came to clarify any misconceptions that have been surrounding the way we interact and the parents and what is appropriate and inappropriate."