Syrian offensive sends tens of thousands fleeing

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Up to 100,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in northwestern Syria, as the government of President Bashar al-Assad and his employer, Russia, has intensified a military offensive there in recent days, they said Help groups
Caught between violence and a closed Turkish border, civilians crowd into makeshift settlements that, in many cases, lack baths or clean water.
The suffering of the approximately three million residents of Idlib province, who has escaped control of the Syrian rebels, air attack by air attack, skirmish skirmish, does not have a foreseeable end, which makes Assad every closer time to control the whole country again. after more than eight years of civil war.
To the north, Turkey has sealed its border, keeping displaced civilians away. Other international powers have long halted efforts to intervene against government advances, even when they demand a political change in Damascus.
The renewed violence occurs when the government advances further in Idlib, nibbling on the last piece of territory held by the Syrian opposition, in this case, rebels led by a group linked to Al Qaeda and known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or H.T.S. The Syrian army has been pushing towards the city of Maarat al Noaman in what appears to be an effort to capture a strategic highway to Aleppo, an important city in the northwest.
The last few days have caused an increase in the urgency and despair of civilians in Idlib, many of whom landed there from other parts of Syria after the government resumed their areas of origin of the rebels. Drivers and cars were scarce when people rushed to find a way out of Maarat al Noaman, which the fighters of the Russian and Syrian government have been relentlessly bombing during the last assault.
Now they are homeless, sleeping under hanging blankets, on the sidewalks and outdoors, amid olive trees, in almost freezing temperatures.
Zein Samer, a photographer from Maarat al Noaman, said Sunday that he had left with nothing, not even clothes. With his family's house and stores destroyed, he had almost nothing left.
"Everything is gone," he said. "It just disappeared."
Before leaving, he visited his brother's grave for the last time. His brother died during a previous government assault on Idlib. "At that moment, I wanted a rocket to fall on me and kill me," he said.
From the military offensive in Idlib It started in the spring, at least 5,262 civilians have died, including 246 children, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war-based monitoring group based in Britain. Some 400,000 residents were displaced in the spring, most of them moving towards the Turkish border, and aid groups warned that the number could increase if the current campaign continues.
"I don't want to think about what will come next," said Mona Khayti, a social worker who arrived in Idlib more than a year ago after her house in Douma, a suburb of Damascus, was destroyed by a government offensive last year. . “Our turn is coming again, and could be displaced again. The same scenes are repeated here in Idlib, but uglier. "
Humanitarian workers said the conditions for the displaced were already unsustainable and that they would probably get worse as more people arrived in northern Idlib, near the Turkish border, seeking refuge. Whether people sleep in informal camps or outdoors, as thousands do, settlements are overcrowded and hunger is rampant.
Medical organizations reported that 11 percent of children who go to local clinics are very malnourished, and the food has become so expensive that nursing mothers give their babies herbal tea because they can no longer feed them, he said. International Rescue Committee.
Residents and local aid workers in Idlib described chaotic scenes when people fled, and some older people refused to leave their homes.
"It's really stressful and sad," said Abdulatif Mardati, who works with a local Islamic charity. "These people don't even know where to go, which direction to go. Many people fled without a place to stay."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that more than 80,000 people fled the bombing in recent days and moved to the Turkish border. He warned that if more people move, Europe would probably see another wave of refugees, a reminder that Erdogan refuses to accept more from Syria. He has repeatedly threatened to relax restrictions on immigrants in Turkey who have so far been prevented from trying to cross into Europe.
Although the border is closed, diplomats say Turkey will not be able to prevent all fleeing people from crossing its territory.
"If the atrocity against the people of Idlib does not end, this number will increase," Erdogan said at an academic awards ceremony. “Turkey will not be able to carry the burden of migration alone. The negative of the pressure to which we would be exposed will be a problem that European countries will feel, mainly Greece ”.
While a humanitarian emergency is coming in Idlib, a vital channel to deliver aid to Syrian civilians has been threatened. Friday Russia and China He vetoed a resolution by the United Nations Security Council that would have allowed aid to continue flowing from Iraq and Turkey to millions of Syrian civilians for another year, as it has done for the past five years.
"For Russia and China, who have chosen to make a political statement by opposing this resolution, they have blood on their hands," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
But the Russian ambassador, who had proposed an alternative resolution that would have extended aid deliveries for six months instead of a year, said the humanitarian situation in Syria had improved.
Unless a solution is found, the legal authorization for the help channel will expire on January 10.
Rehana Zawar, director of the International Rescue Committee of northwestern Syria, said four million Syrian civilians trusted the help they received through Turkey and Iraq. "The Russian and Chinese vetoes of Resolution 2449 have jeopardized the humanitarian response in Syria at a critical moment," he said. "The Council must urgently resume negotiations on this matter."