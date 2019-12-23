Syrian offensive sends tens of thousands fleeing

"It's really stressful and sad," said Abdulatif Mardati, who works with a local Islamic charity. "These people don't even know where to go, which direction to go. Many people fled without a place to stay."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that more than 80,000 people fled the bombing in recent days and moved to the Turkish border. He warned that if more people move, Europe would probably see another wave of refugees, a reminder that Erdogan refuses to accept more from Syria. He has repeatedly threatened to relax restrictions on immigrants in Turkey who have so far been prevented from trying to cross into Europe.

Although the border is closed, diplomats say Turkey will not be able to prevent all fleeing people from crossing its territory.

"If the atrocity against the people of Idlib does not end, this number will increase," Erdogan said at an academic awards ceremony. “Turkey will not be able to carry the burden of migration alone. The negative of the pressure to which we would be exposed will be a problem that European countries will feel, mainly Greece ”.

While a humanitarian emergency is coming in Idlib, a vital channel to deliver aid to Syrian civilians has been threatened. Friday Russia and China He vetoed a resolution by the United Nations Security Council that would have allowed aid to continue flowing from Iraq and Turkey to millions of Syrian civilians for another year, as it has done for the past five years.

"For Russia and China, who have chosen to make a political statement by opposing this resolution, they have blood on their hands," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.