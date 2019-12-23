Spotted: Anushka Sharma wearing the casual chic look

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma is one of Bollywood's most versatile actresses. She has proven herself in acting with some brilliant performances over the years. The actress was last seen on the big screen in Anand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. She played the role of Aafia, a scientist who suffers from cerebral palsy. Although the film did not do too well at the box office, the public and critics praised Anushka's performance.

The diva is not only appreciated for her acting skills, but also for her sense of exemplary fashion. The actress even launched her own clothing line called Nush in 2017. Today, our photographers saw Anushka heading to a clinic with some important OOTD goals. Actress Zero looked effortless and elegant with a crisp black and white striped shirt over a pair of ankle-length pants. Anushka opted for a pair of great sunnies and white kicks to complete her casual look. The actress recognized and waved the roles from afar.

Check out the photos of the impressive actress here …




one/ 6

Anushka Sharma



Anushka Sharma


two/ 6

Anushka Sharma



Anushka Sharma


3/ 6

Anushka Sharma



Anushka Sharma


4 4/ 6

Anushka Sharma



Anushka Sharma


5 5/ 6

Anushka Sharma



Anushka Sharma


6 6/ 6

Anushka Sharma

