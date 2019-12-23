Sofia Richie and more stars criticized for promoting Saudi Arabia festival

These publications on social networks are stimulating the incorrect buzz.
During the weekend, famous faces like Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Irina Shayk and more flew to Saudi Arabia for the first CDM Beast, described as "a three-day festival that brings together the best of electronic music, performing arts and culinary crafts, just outside Riyadh." The famous assistants, including models Alessandra Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk, Jourdan Dunn Y Stella Maxwell as well as actors Armie hammer Y Ryan PhillippeThey documented their trip with publications that mention the festival or are shown at the event.
"I arrived in Arabia! I can't wait tonight @mdlbeast," Richie captioned snapshots of herself posing inside the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh. "Last night @mdlbeast festival. Thank you Saudi Arabia for a great trip, now at home for the holidays," Disick said of a photo of him at the event.
With thousands of likes each, the many Instagram posts have certainly not gone unnoticed. Now, the stars face a violent reaction for their promotion of the festival on social networks in a country condemned for its human rights record.
The Instagram account Diet Prada criticized the influencers for allegedly accepting money to promote the event and, as he said, "to rehabilitate the image of Saudi Arabia." He also highlighted the complaints on the social networks of women allegedly groped and sexually harassed at the festival.
"Thank you @diet_prada for calling this. I was Jamal Khashoggieditor in Washington Post" Karen Attiah He commented on the publication focused on the CDM beast of the account, which refers to the deceased journalist who was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year.
"Jamal believed that social networks would be used forever. It is shameful that many of Saudi Arabia's own influential and activists have been imprisoned under Mohammed bin Salman. Thank you for using this platform to express shamelessness. I am disgusted."
Emily Ratajkowski He addressed his decision not to attend a statement posted on Twitter, which said: "I always wanted to visit Saudi Arabia, but when I was presented with a recent opportunity to make and promote an appearance there, I had to refuse it. It is very important for me to leave of course my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community, freedom of expression and the right to a free press. I hope that by presenting this I will draw more attention to the injustices that occur there. "
According to the Prada diet, Martha Hunt He also allegedly refused to attend the event. ME! News has contacted its representatives for comment.
Meanwhile, Hammer had a different opinion about the event. "What I just witnessed was really special. I saw Saudi men and women ecstatic about an event they never thought they would see in their life … it felt like a cultural change," wrote the Golden Globe nominee on Instagram. "A change. Like Woodstock in the 1960s. Social evolution is slow and time-consuming, but what I could be a part of, I felt like a giant seed of growth. People who surrender to experience will lead a revolution. cultural that we all need to support and support. #mdlbeast ".
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.