Sofia Richie and more stars criticized for promoting Saudi Arabia festival

These publications on social networks are stimulating the incorrect buzz.

During the weekend, famous faces like Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Irina Shayk and more flew to Saudi Arabia for the first CDM Beast, described as "a three-day festival that brings together the best of electronic music, performing arts and culinary crafts, just outside Riyadh." The famous assistants, including models Alessandra Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk, Jourdan Dunn Y Stella Maxwell as well as actors Armie hammer Y Ryan PhillippeThey documented their trip with publications that mention the festival or are shown at the event.

"I arrived in Arabia! I can't wait tonight @mdlbeast," Richie captioned snapshots of herself posing inside the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh. "Last night @mdlbeast festival. Thank you Saudi Arabia for a great trip, now at home for the holidays," Disick said of a photo of him at the event.

With thousands of likes each, the many Instagram posts have certainly not gone unnoticed. Now, the stars face a violent reaction for their promotion of the festival on social networks in a country condemned for its human rights record.

The Instagram account Diet Prada criticized the influencers for allegedly accepting money to promote the event and, as he said, "to rehabilitate the image of Saudi Arabia." He also highlighted the complaints on the social networks of women allegedly groped and sexually harassed at the festival.