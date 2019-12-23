"She works very hard,quot; – Varun Dhawan on Sara Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan is ready to return with another new version after Judwaa 2. The actor will soon be seen in the new version of Govinda's 1995 hit, Coolie No 1. Directed by David Dhawan, the film will also star the young and talented Sara Ali Khan The cast and crew of the film began filming earlier this year in Bangkok and then continued in Mumbai. Varun and Sara seemed to have joined quite well during the filming of the film. The two often glimpse all the behind-the-scenes fun they have while filming. Varun even continues to pull Sara's leg when commenting on her Instagram subtitles. Sara also shares many Instagram stories about filming the movie with Varun in them.

In a recent interview, Varun was questioned about what he thinks of his co-star Sara and said: “She is a thorough professional and works very hard. I love people who work hard and she is one of the most hardworking people I have ever met. We get angry when we are together! " He added: "Only today, Sara and I woke up at 6 in the morning because we had to shoot for Coolie No. 1 in Karjat. Then, we arrived here after three hours of driving. And after finishing this commitment, tomorrow we We will go to the studios for a 7 am shift. "

Varun was last seen on the big screen in Kalank by Abhishek Verman. The film had a joint cast, but somehow failed at the box office. Commenting on the same thing, he said: "I think the ups and downs are part of life and we learn from it. It was my first failure as an actor. Now, I have put all my positive energies into Street Dancer 3D. It's my second movie with Remo (D & # 39; Souza) Lord and Shraddha Kapoor after ABCD 2. "