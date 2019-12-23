Selection of college football playoffs: SN chooses LSU, but who wins between Ohio State, Clemson?

%MINIFYHTML98f49460ce07b989ff532d1899ae51c89% %MINIFYHTML98f49460ce07b989ff532d1899ae51c810%

The semifinals of the college football playoff are here.

No. 1 LSU (13-0) meets No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the Peach Bowl at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) meets No. 3 Clemson (13-0) in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at 8 p.m. in the showdown in primetime.

PLAYOFF PRIMERS

Peach Bowl

The winners advance to the college football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on January 13. With that in mind, Sporting News staff makes their predictions for Saturday's semifinals:

LSU-Oklahoma Selections

Bill Bender: LSU 41, Oklahoma 31

"Oklahoma is more than capable of winning a shooting here, knowing that they have seen Georgia and Alabama in the last two seasons. It's just that LSU has so many problems on the offensive side around a quarterback winner of the Heisman Trophy in Joe Burrow who is playing at the highest level.The Sooners also have other factors that work against them, such as the worst margin of rotation among Playoff teams (minus-7) and the highest amount of penalties of any Power 5 team. It's hard to trust a team like that to win a game like this, especially with the suspension of the defensive lineman – and the sack leader – Ronnie Perkins. Burrow and the Tigers take another step towards a national championship here. " – Spree

Zac Al-Khateeb: LSU 45, Oklahoma 31

"Oklahoma is in its element in what should be a shooting with LSU. Heisman's runner-up Jalen Hurts also has experience against the Tigers, going 2-0 against them as a starter in 2016 and & # 39; 17. More important still, the defense has improved a lot under the first-year coordinator Alex Grinch, but the Sooners will not have several taxpayers, including initial security Delarrin Turner-Yell (injury) and Perkins (suspension), that does not bode well against the offense. of LSU, which will be very powerful. Even if runner Clyde Edwards-Helaire can't play, with Burrow and receivers Ja & # 39; Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr. " – Al-Khateeb

Mike DeCourcy: LSU 42, Oklahoma 20

"The Sooners were already on a long day at the time they were selected to enter the Playoffs and settled as seed No. 4. Because if they were the Tigers or the Buckeyes, they had to face No. 1-vs. "No. 4 confrontation, OU was not going to live up to it. And then, while preparing for this confrontation, he ended up suspending three players. The Sooners didn't have enough to advance, and now they have less." – DeCourcy

Vinnie Iyer: LSU 52, Oklahoma 38

"The LSU offense will have no problem, regardless of the Edwards-Helaire runner's injury, as the Sooners will be without Ronnie Perkins to go after Burrow. Burrow and his receivers will make a lot of great plays on the field, while Hurts not being able to catch up, even with another great game (final) of CeeDee Lamb. " – Yesterday

Selections from the state of Clemson-Ohio

Bill Bender: Clemson 34, State of Ohio 30

"These are almost identical teams in terms of what they do well, and it makes it a difficult choice. This will be much closer than the last semifinal of the Fiesta Bowl, but the difference is still Trevor Lawrence. He was off at College Football Playoff last season, and he has played as well as any quarterback in the second half of the season, Justin Fields can also win this game, but we believe that Clemson makes a few more plays in the last quarter. That comes with the experience of being both in this scenario. On the other hand, I was wrong in Ohio State-Alabama in 2014 and Ohio State-Clemson in 2016. Is the third time a charm? "- Spree

Zac Al-Khateeb: Clemson 35, State of Ohio 31

"Clemson has not yet been tested all season, and you could hardly choose a team worse than Ohio State as the first real challenge these Tigers face. Fields' double threat ability, along with JK's tremendous ability to run Dobbins and receivers Chris Olave and KJ Hill could mean trouble for a talented Clemson defense led by SN All-American Isaiah Simmons, but Clemson remains an extremely talented team and coach Dabo Swinney will make his players play with a chip on the shoulder. this stage will be the difference in another fantastic entry for the Playoff. " – Al-Khateeb

Mike DeCourcy: State of Ohio 31, Clemson 28

"For many in the public, Ohio State is not the team that won the first college football playoff title, not even the team that qualified for this by defeating Wisconsin twice, Penn State and Michigan and getting a margin of average score of 36.2 points.They are simply the team that lost 31-0 to Clemson in the 2016 playoffs. That game, of course, has absolutely nothing to do with how this will unfold. Those Buckeyes were not these Buckeyes. And although these Tigers still have an incredible quarterback and a great team, they have not been tested regularly and will find this OSU a much bigger challenge than the group that appeared three years ago. " – DeCourcy

Vinnie Iyer: Clemson 34, State of Ohio 27

"Lawrence's experience of winning a national championship will make a difference, as the inexperience in the great Fields game proved a bit in the first half of the Big Ten title game. Slow starts will not be enough for Clemson, since Lawrence you can overcome it, a tough defensive confrontation with more of its explosive game creators – Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross and Travis Etienne – that Fields gets from Dobbins, Olave and others, look for Brent Venables to have a good game plan to contain Fields, and that Lawrence is not immuted by Greg Mattison (mandatory coordinator name similar to Kirk Herbstreit). Boom ". – Yesterday