See the first Christmas card of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Archie

Meghan markle Y Prince HarryWe are making our Christmas dreams come true.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave people the last photo of their baby, Archie harrison, in the form of a Christmas card.

The Queen & # 39; s Commonwealth Trust shared the GIF (so very modern, Sussexes!) on Twitter, writing, "We only share the sweetest Christmas card of our president and vice president, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very merry Christmas to all!"

In the black and white snapshot, baby Archie takes center stage while his proud mom and dad admire his joy in front of a Christmas tree.

A source said earlier that Meghan and Harry chose these photos to "reflect that Doria is part of her family and Archie's education."

For the average reader, this photo seems to be the typical family photo of the factory, but the source said it technically breaks with tradition.