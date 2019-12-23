See the first Christmas card of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Archie

Meghan markle Y Prince HarryWe are making our Christmas dreams come true.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave people the last photo of their baby, Archie harrison, in the form of a Christmas card.
The Queen & # 39; s Commonwealth Trust shared the GIF (so very modern, Sussexes!) on Twitter, writing, "We only share the sweetest Christmas card of our president and vice president, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very merry Christmas to all!"
In the black and white snapshot, baby Archie takes center stage while his proud mom and dad admire his joy in front of a Christmas tree.
A source said earlier that Meghan and Harry chose these photos to "reflect that Doria is part of her family and Archie's education."
For the average reader, this photo seems to be the typical family photo of the factory, but the source said it technically breaks with tradition.
"It is a break with the protocol of traditional royal Christmas cards, which historically have not included grandparents, for example, Kate Middletonparents Carole Y Michael Middleton, they never appeared on any of his Christmas card images, "the source explained.
However, it is a refreshing sight. This is just one of the few glimpses in his private life that Harry and Meghan have offered since they were married in 2018. Over the past year and a half, new parents have shared photos of their nuptials and several real commitments, while maintaining their day. . very intimate everyday life, to say the least.
Normally, the public would see Harry and Meghan more, but this fall the duo decided to take their little family to the other side of the pond during the holidays. A family spokesman recently confirmed that they are currently enjoying "the heat of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."
A source previously told E! The news that the family of three spent Thanksgiving in Los Angeles with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. In addition, the source says that Sussex's intention is to celebrate Christmas with Doria, instead of the rest of the royal family in Sandringham, an election that has caught the attention of critics and fans.
However, any gossip about his extended vacation to California was stifled when Sussex's spokesman declared: "the decision is in line with the precedent previously established by other members of the royal family and has the support of Her Majesty the Queen."
In addition, it is not outside the norm for royalty to spend the holidays with their respective in-laws. After all, Kate and Prince WilliamI spent Christmas 2012 with the Middletons.
Regardless of its location, there is no doubt that Sussex will have a happy holiday.