Scotland police will investigate missiles launched during Hibernian vs Rangers | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML5e90962572675d1f85038da473b4ca2d9% %MINIFYHTML5e90962572675d1f85038da473b4ca2d10%









%MINIFYHTML5e90962572675d1f85038da473b4ca2d11% %MINIFYHTML5e90962572675d1f85038da473b4ca2d12%







0:31



Hibernian chief Jack Ross has asked the entire football community to address violence in the game.

Hibernian chief Jack Ross has asked the entire football community to address violence in the game.

Hibernian has delivered CCTV equipment to the Scottish police, which is investigating several missile launch incidents during their game against the Rangers on Easter Road on Friday.

An initial review of the images identified four men involved in the launch of missiles, including a glass bottle directed towards the Rangers' side, Borna Barisic.

Borna Barisic was thrown a glass bottle on Easter Road

A Hibs spokesman said: "We will continue to review the images and hope to identify the others involved. Fans should understand that launching missiles is dangerous for players and other fans, and blackens the good name of the club."

"All followers identified as participants in any unacceptable behavior will be treated by the club and the legal process.

"We invest in improved CCTV cameras to address precisely this type of behavior, and those who behave badly should know that we will not leave stone without moving to identify them and take them to the book."

0:35 Rangers chief Steven Gerrard says stronger punishments are needed to prevent fans from misbehaving from the stands Rangers chief Steven Gerrard says stronger punishments are needed to prevent fans from misbehaving from the stands

The incidents occurred after a reaction to the shipment of Ryan Porteous for a dangerous challenge at Barisic during the Rangers 3-0 victory.

The red card caused both banks to form a brief fight and a member of each coaching staff was sent to the stands before a glass bottle landed in the field.

Steven Gerrard's angry reaction to Ryan Porteous's challenge sparked a fight in the band line.

Hibs manager Jack Ross said: "You can never tolerate behavior. Whether you've been there in the past or in isolation or isolation, that's irrelevant. The decision to throw objects at another human being is ridiculous. ".

"There is no place for that in full football. There are repeated incidents related to social behavior throughout the game at different times, but I think that if we are united and consistent in our sentence, then eventually we can get there in terms of eradicating it." .

0:33 Hibs defender David Gray urged fans to keep their passion in the stands Hibs defender David Gray urged fans to keep their passion in the stands

Club captain David Gray added: "There is no place for that in football. I always keep talking about how good the fans are in Scotland, how passionate they are. They get behind their teams and there is a small minority that exceeds the mark ". .

"I think it's important that we reiterate it again, it's always great to be passionate and support your team, but you need to stay in the stands and we don't want to see that. There's no place, no place that doesn't matter, just in football." "

"It's confusion. I just don't understand why anyone would do that. There is no logic in you to think that it is acceptable to throw something, no matter a bottle, to someone so you can never forgive him."