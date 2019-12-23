Sayed Baqer received ban on 10 games for racist gesture | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML5e90962572675d1f85038da473b4ca2d9% %MINIFYHTML5e90962572675d1f85038da473b4ca2d10%





Sayed Baqer has been transmitted a ban of 10 games

FIFA has banned Bahrain player Sayed Baqer for 10 games to make a racist gesture during a qualifying match.

Baqer made the gesture towards the fans during the game outside his team to Hong Kong in November.

The incident was captured by the camera from the stands as the players left the field and the material was posted on Twitter.

The punishment, which also saw Baqer fined 30,000 Swiss francs (£ 23,600), has been imposed after FIFA announced in July that the minimum ban on racism was being doubled to 10 games.

In a separate case of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Asia, FIFA ordered Indonesia to play a game behind closed doors without fans over crowd disturbances in a match against Malaysia.

The Indonesian football federation also received a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs (£ 157,500) and its Malaysian counterpart was fined with 50,000 Swiss francs (£ 39,400).