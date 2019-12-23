Sam Spinner aims Towton | Racing news





Sam Spinner ridden by Joe Colliver

Sam Spinner is likely to return to Wetherby for the William Hill Towton Novice Hunt on February 1.

The stable star of Jedd O & # 39; Keeffe kept his unbeaten record over fences in a second grade at Doncaster last time, but not without incident.

A clip of jockey Joe Colliver who was fired from the saddle after his only mistake in the sixth last fence went viral, although other than that it was a victory without problems.

"It went very well, healthy and happy and we were obviously delighted, so now we are looking forward to our next start," said O & # 39; Keeffe.

"Apart from that one mistake, in which he was actually incredibly intelligent, I thought his jump was brilliant, so we were very happy. He was attacking his obstacles more, Joe was being brave, so I was 100 percent happy." .

"We have three races with him, and basically there is only one more chance to run before Cheltenham because he needs three miles and I want to keep him in the company of rookies."

"That means it's the Towton in Wetherby or the Reynoldstown in Ascot, he can't do both. We'll see the entrances and the terrain, but with Wetherby being closer and he already won twice there by fences, that could be difficult to reject as it comes first and gives us more space.

"However, I would not be afraid to go to Ascot either, since I had already won there (over obstacles), and if the weather intervenes, we have it as an option, but we will make Wetherby our main objective and see how we achieve in."