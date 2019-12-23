Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena get a jump to the man for defending the women who make fun of him

Instagram

According to a viewer, the altercation that takes place in New York City occurs after two ladies make fun of Safaree and say it is only relevant by Nicki Minaj.

Safaree Samuels Y Erica MenaThe night in New York City did not go as planned. The waiting couple sent their bodyguards to beat a man for trying to defend two women who made fun of him when they met the couple in the city.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, it all started after two girls told Safaree that it was only relevant because of Nicki Minaj. "They said he felt disrespected and asked why they were doing this in front of his wife, Erica Mena," a viewer told the gossip blog. "Then they said he called them fat fat men and that the man who took a beating did it because he was trying to defend them. They said he told Safaree not to talk to women like that and then they jumped him by surprise." purple."

Meanwhile, a second spectator claimed that one of the couple's bodyguards tried to stab the man.

Several videos of the incident have come online. In a clip, a large group of men who appeared to be Safaree and Erica's entourage were seen jumping over a man, while another clip saw the man sitting on the floor and clearly felt pain. Security was observed trying to prevent things from getting worse.

Despite the video, Erica has denied the reports. Taking Instagram, the pregnant woman "Love and Hip Hop: New York"Gossip blogs exploited by the stars," All they do is publish invented publications and pathetic lies about people who don't want anything to do with you! I'm pregnant and that's how he harasses a woman who is preparing to give birth! "

Erica and Safaree are currently waiting for their first child together. The couple announced the happy news in an October episode of "LHH: New York." Days later, the two revealed that they are married.