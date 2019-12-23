Rory is burned by the diseases of England, the threat of bowling in South Africa and an unusual Christmas! The | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLd36bcfb9a067a4a4b3396152aeb2f70f9% %MINIFYHTMLd36bcfb9a067a4a4b3396152aeb2f70f10%

In his first Sky Sports column, Rory Burns talks about the disease in the England camp, the challenges posed by South Africa and how the players will spend their Christmas …

There have been some flu-like symptoms since we left South Africa with some of the boys fighting, but I think that, in general, as a group, we are quite well established.

Sometimes it was quite difficult with the altitude in Benoni and the disease and things were not ideal, but I think the children are getting back in top shape and we should be all systems in the first Test.

0:47 England's head coach Chris Silverwood says that bowling trio Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach are doing everything possible to prove their fitness after the illness. England's head coach Chris Silverwood says that bowling trio Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach are doing everything possible to prove their fitness after the illness.

We talked in New Zealand about wanting to go back to a more traditional approach with our batting, trying to build great scores in the first innings and then use runs on the board, marker pressure to take wickets later in the game.

The first entry races are always important in the long form of the game and that is something we will strive to do as a group. So, it's a bit cliché, but we need to take 20 wickets to win cricket games and find different ways to do it on different surfaces and different conditions will be important for us as a group.

I think the pitches here will be a bit friendlier for bowlers. In Benoni, it was a little slower and more similar to the type of conditions we had in New Zealand, but from what I heard in the first Test in Centurion, the gate is usually quite dynamic and has a bit of rhythm.

S Africa vs England Live

Obviously, that suits both bowlers and batters at times, but hopefully it can give our boys a little more help with the ball and then, as a batting group, we can overcome that and try to move on .

Personally, after a year or so on the side, I feel established within the group, they are a great group and it is a great team to be part of what we are trying to develop as a test side. We are not necessarily trying to mimic the trip on the side of the white ball, but we want to join a test group that can really push each other.

On the cricket side, although it is probably a dangerous mentality to enter if you feel too calm because there is always another challenge just around the corner.

Rory Burns has two centuries of test for England in 14 games

I said it before New Zealand, they have a very good bowling attack there and we were very lucky as hitters to get a pair of flat terrain. It was a disappointing result of the series, but as a hitter, it is good to have some time in the middle against a very good attack, so it was nice.

It will not be easier in South Africa. I was reading that Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada have an average of 18 and 19 years with the ball at home! Wherever you go, you know you're going to face a very good test attack and as a batter, you have to deal with it.

Vernon Philander will retire from international cricket after the England series

Philander has announced that he will retire at the end of this series, has had a couple of spells in the county's cricket, but I have been fortunate that so far I have only seen it on television! Unfortunately, this time I will be at the other end! He obviously has a wonderful career and is a very good bowler, so it will be a very good test.

You want to test yourself against bowlers of that quality, this is the highest format of the game. If you aspire to be the best you can, then you want that challenge of facing the best and as a hitter, it's your job to score runs.

Obviously we are away for Christmas, but as a cricket player it is nothing new. Some of the families are here and my wife will join me tomorrow, so that will be nice, it doesn't feel particularly Christmas here, although with a heat of 30 degrees and a strange storm!

1:51 Atherton's rearguard, Stokes' attack and Broad's 6-17 revive some of England's best test moments in South Africa Atherton's rearguard, Stokes' attack and Broad's 6-17 revive some of England's best test moments in South Africa

We have a short and sharp training session on Christmas day. Come in, do what you need to do, then go and have lunch together as a group with families and everything, then prepare mentally for the next day.

It's probably not the Christmas you think about and it's not ideal to miss Christmas, but if you're going to miss it, playing cricket for your country is not a bad reason to do so!

