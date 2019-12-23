Robert Pattinson drank mud before the scenes of & # 39; The Lighthouse & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML15e116405c515ffbbbd48f22c826a63e9% %MINIFYHTML15e116405c515ffbbbd48f22c826a63e10%

The actor of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; He says he could have postponed his co-stars in & # 39; Faro & # 39; because it swirled before facing the camera for Robert Eggers' thriller.

Robert Pattinson drank mud from the puddles before filming scenes for "The lighthouse"to vomit and discover his acting skills.

Robert stars in front Willem Dafoe in Robert Eggers' new thriller, but he had to take extreme measures before filming, since he doesn't feel like an actor good enough without going through hell.

When he revealed that he would hit his face, he would turn around to create dizziness or drink mud, he told The Observer: "Because I really don't know how to act, I somehow wanted to make it happen, and one of the ways I always thought that is a little easier if you shake your physical state just before the action. You end up entering a scene with a different feeling. "

However, since he wore a microphone all the time, the star admits that his antics might have discouraged his co-stars.

"I forgot that I had a microphone all the time, so the producers and the director, before each shot of the film, would get … (makes a sound of arcades)," he told the British newspaper. "Somehow discourages everyone else."

Robert became a superstar after playing Edward Cullen in "Twilight", and said that international fame caught him, but now he does not appear in smaller productions.

"I think fame is the most boring thing," he explained. "There is nothing to say. Think literally about what you imagine fame for a second. It's like that! People recognize your face. That's all."

"When I was younger, when I was a little bit insecure, I kept thinking that people were disappointed when they met me. Now I don't give a fuck."