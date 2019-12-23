RHONJ – Teresa Giudice seen with her ex Anthony Delorenzo after announcing the separation of husband Joe

Royal Housewives of New Jersey The star Teresa Giudice has already been seen with a new boy less than a week after it was revealed that she and her husband Joe Giudice had separated after twenty years of marriage. Teresa was photographed with her ex boyfriend Anthony Delorenzo over the weekend, and the two even shared a hug.

Rhonj Fans may already be familiar with Delorenzo, owner of Woodside Pools NJ, as he appeared on the Bravo reality show in the past when Teresa hired him to work in his family group.

Apparently, Delorenzo knew that the cameras were following him and Teresa this weekend because he posted a selfie on Instagram and added the subtitle "Incognito."

People Magazine He reported last week that a source had confirmed that Teresa and Joe had separated, but they have no plans to divorce at this time. The couple share four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, and head to Italy this week to spend Christmas with Joe, while Teresa will stay in New Jersey and celebrate with his father.

Teresa has not yet spoken publicly about the separation, but Joe posted a photo of Teresa on Instagram and wrote in the title: "It's time to let go." Since then he has deleted that post, but he has been sharing messages like "Every next level of your life will demand a different you,quot; and "Life is too short to tolerate nonsense. Eliminate negativity, ignore gossip and abandon fake people and his drama!

He also shares his enthusiasm to spend the Christmas holidays with his daughters. Joe has not had the opportunity to celebrate Christmas with his daughters outside prison walls since 2015, just a few weeks before he began his 41-month prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud.

The source said Persons magazine that Joe and Teresa discussed their relationship when she and the girls traveled to Italy to visit Joe in November. At that time, the couple agreed that it was time to move on. The source added that the separation was friendly and that they were going very slowly.

"Joe has gone out on some dates, Teresa hasn't," the source said at the time. “She has been too busy with the girls, with job duties and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe. "

Joe Giudice currently lives in Italy and awaits the decision on his deportation appeal. The source says that Joe and Teresa remain friendly and support each other's happiness. While they still love each other, neither Teresa nor Joe were interested in a long-distance relationship.

New episodes of Royal Housewives of New Jersey Air on Wednesday nights in Bravo.



