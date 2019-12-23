RHOA Porsha Williams dishes about her daughter Pilar's first vacation

Alex Martinez / Bravo
Porsha Williams She is ready to celebrate the holidays with her little bundle of joy.
It's the season to snuggle in bed or on the couch with your favorite Christmas movie, try a new recipe in the kitchen and continue with new and old traditions, and Real Atlanta Housewives The Porsha star is ready to play on vacation with full force.
After all, this season is special for the reality show star, as it marks the first vacation she spends with her baby.
As fans will remember, the star gave birth to her little one earlier this year in March. It's her and her fiance Dennis McKinleyFirst child together.
Before the holidays, Porsha spoke with E! News about your favorite Christmas recipes, the only gift that never disappoints (spoiler alert: money!) And the Christmas traditions that you hope to convey and experiment with your daughter.
Speaking of her favorite Christmas tradition, Porsha said it should definitely be the time she and her mother spend together cooking.
"Mom and I always come together to prepare a feast for whoever appears in our family," Porsha tells E! News. "It's an open invitation in our house."
That is not surprising considering that your favorite vacation thing is the "spirit of giving." the RHOA Star also tells E! News that a typical holiday is spent "in the charity of our family of almost 50 years, Hosea Feed the Hungry and the rest of the day is spent with family and loved ones."
In terms of how she wants to sound in the new year and decade, Porsha said she wants to be surrounded by all her friends and family this New Year's Eve.
She adds: "It's also Pilar's first NYE, so we're very excited to share that with her."
