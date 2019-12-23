RHOA Porsha Williams dishes about her daughter Pilar's first vacation

Porsha Williams She is ready to celebrate the holidays with her little bundle of joy.

It's the season to snuggle in bed or on the couch with your favorite Christmas movie, try a new recipe in the kitchen and continue with new and old traditions, and Real Atlanta Housewives The Porsha star is ready to play on vacation with full force.

After all, this season is special for the reality show star, as it marks the first vacation she spends with her baby.

As fans will remember, the star gave birth to her little one earlier this year in March. It's her and her fiance Dennis McKinleyFirst child together.

Before the holidays, Porsha spoke with E! News about your favorite Christmas recipes, the only gift that never disappoints (spoiler alert: money!) And the Christmas traditions that you hope to convey and experiment with your daughter.