RHOA – Kenya Moore explains why she and Marc Daly never signed a Prenup

Real Atlanta Housewives The star Kenya Moore revealed during the most recent episode that she and her husband, now separated, Marc Daly, never signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married in the summer of 2017. Moore explained that Daly was so against the idea of ​​an agreement prenuptial, I wouldn't do it. I don't even talk about it.

"You know, Marc didn't want a prenuptial agreement. We don't have one. Like, he wouldn't even have the conversation," Moore told Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill. "That's how strong he felt about it."

Daly explained to the group that for him, if a prenuptial agreement were mentioned, the relationship would end. He said he would not marry someone who has a prenuptial agreement because if you are with him, you have to be with him.

The 49-year-old added that losing his assets, especially his business, was not even a concern if he and Moore separated.

Do you know what I said? & # 39; You can have it. I will build another. "I told him that," Daly revealed. “‘ You can have everything, just take it all. You can take everything. I don't care. I built it from scratch, I can do it again. "

Moore insisted that she would be fine alone because she is an independent woman, but then Daly accused her of having a "messy,quot; line of hair care products before helping her fix it. Moore did not appreciate the comment and said in his confessional that Daly was "a dirty player."

The former Miss United States said Daly is the type of person who will grab dirt from the ground and then throw it in his face.

As fans know, Daly and Moore separated after finishing filming for the current season of RHOA. She said We weekly at BravoCon, in November, things are being taken one day at a time, and she is focused on finding her maximum happiness and living her best life.

Kenya Moore has not given up the idea of ​​being with Marc Daly again. She says things could get back on track if you have two people who want that to happen. Moore said things with Daly were "good,quot; and "very cordial."

She says they are working well together at the moment and that it is about being there for her daughter, Brooklyn. Moore added that he can't really expect anything else at this time in terms of co-paternity, and things have been wonderful so far.

New episodes of Real Atlanta Housewives Air on Sunday nights in Bravo.



