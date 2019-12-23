Reba McEntire's Christmas wouldn't be complete without Kelly Clarkson

Reba McEntire It has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

The legend of country music says goodbye to another unforgettable year with a well-deserved R,amp;R with their loved ones. Reba tells E! In a new interview he is looking forward to reflecting on his many beloved memories with his family, enjoying a few movie marathons Y planning an even bigger 2020. Not to mention that Reba is nominated for Best Country Album in the Grammys, so the beginning of next year will surely be packed.

E!: What are some of the festive traditions in which you love to participate each year with your family?

Reba McEntire: We used to see Christmas holidays every Christmas Eve We laughed in the same places every time we saw it! More recently, we begin to make new traditions and now we see Elf or free nacho! free nacho It's not really a Christmas movie, but we still think it's hysterical!

E!: What Christmas songs and albums do you love to hear during the holidays?

RM: I love listening to Kelly Clarkson‘S Red wrapped album. Also, "Mele Kalikimaka,quot; makes me smile every time I hear it.