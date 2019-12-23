Reba McEntire's Christmas wouldn't be complete without Kelly Clarkson

Robby klein
Reba McEntire It has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.
The legend of country music says goodbye to another unforgettable year with a well-deserved R,amp;R with their loved ones. Reba tells E! In a new interview he is looking forward to reflecting on his many beloved memories with his family, enjoying a few movie marathons Y planning an even bigger 2020. Not to mention that Reba is nominated for Best Country Album in the Grammys, so the beginning of next year will surely be packed.
E!: What are some of the festive traditions in which you love to participate each year with your family?
Reba McEntire: We used to see Christmas holidays every Christmas Eve We laughed in the same places every time we saw it! More recently, we begin to make new traditions and now we see Elf or free nacho! free nacho It's not really a Christmas movie, but we still think it's hysterical!
E!: What Christmas songs and albums do you love to hear during the holidays?
RM: I love listening to Kelly Clarkson‘S Red wrapped album. Also, "Mele Kalikimaka,quot; makes me smile every time I hear it.
E!: Is there a dish that you like to cook or eat every holiday season?
RM: I love sweet potatoes, so anything that has sweet potatoes will be my favorite.
E!: Looking back on 2019, what are some of your best memories personally and professionally?
RM: 2019 has been a fantastic and fun year for me. I traveled a lot this summer with friends and I could see many beautiful places in the United States. It just reminds me of how grateful I am to live in this country. I was able to spend a lot of quality time with my family. Everything professionally has gone very well, and hosting the CMA with Carrie (Underwood) Y Dolly (Parton) It was definitely the highlight of the year. Personally, I'm as happy as I can be, so what else can you ask for?
ME!: Looking towards 2020, what do you expect most?
RM: Continue to be happy. I have a lot to wait, like going on a new tour of the arena, continuing my residence with Brooks and Dunn in Las Vegas, a new podcast with Spotify and several other projects in progress! I am very grateful to be able to continue doing what I love with the people I love!
Wishing Reba a healthy and happy holiday season!
