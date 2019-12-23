Queen Isabel refers to the confusion of the royal family in a Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth IIis saying goodbye to a 2019 "bumpy,quot; and hello to a new start in 2020.

In her annual Christmas address, the Queen of England, fiercely private, makes a subtle reference to the difficulties that the Royal Family endured this year. She says in a preview of the BBC broadcast that she believes that "the small steps taken in faith and hope can overcome entrenched differences and deeply rooted divisions to bring harmony and understanding."

The family matriarch continues: "The road, of course, is not always easy and sometimes this year may have felt quite irregular, but the small steps can make a big difference."

Of course, these words can refer to a lot of scandals that ravaged the Windsor family this year, since Prince andrewties with the sex offender convicted late Jeffrey Epstein to Meghan markle Y Prince HarryThe enmity with the media.

One thing that was not so subtle was the Queen's choice to exclude photos of Meghan, Harry and her son. Archie harrison, while placing others in front and center. On his desk were pictures of Prince William, Kate Middleton and his offspring as well as Prince carlos, Camila, Prince Phillip and his late father King George VI.