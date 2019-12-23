Protests against the Iraqi government resume in the middle of a political stalemate | News

%MINIFYHTML9cc29e221a7964c2bc4e84b97e5f9a2f9% %MINIFYHTML9cc29e221a7964c2bc4e84b97e5f9a2f10%

Thousands of protesters blocked roads and bridges in southern Iraq on Monday, condemning Iranian influence and political leaders who have broken another deadline to agree on a new prime minister.

Anti-government protesters burned tires in major southern cities, forcing the closure of schools and government buildings, AFP correspondents reported as political paralysis deepened in Baghdad.

Negotiations on a candidate to replace Adel Abdel Mahdi, who resigned in November from protests against corruption and unemployment, remained at a standstill when the midnight deadline on Sunday expired.

The constitution of Iraq requires that the largest block of parliament appoint a candidate for the presidency within 15 days after the acceptance of the prime minister's resignation. That period expired last Thursday, but it lasted until midnight on Sunday. A new deadline was not established.

On the street, protesters are mobilizing again after weeks of relative calm in a movement that has seen hundreds of deaths in clashes with security forces.

Protesters announced civil disobedience campaigns in the southern cities of Diwaniyah, Nasiriyah, Hilla, Kut and Amara, where schools and public buildings were closed on Monday.

"We are increasing our actions because we oppose any candidate of the political class who has been robbing us since 2003," said Ali al-Diwani, a young protester in Diwaniyah.

For Iraqis protesting since October 1, the system installed by the United States after leading a coalition to overthrow Saddam Hussein in 2003 has become dominated by Iran and is beyond reform.

Political paralysis

While renewed protests run the risk of resumption of violence that has already caused 460 deaths and 25,000 wounded since October, the government remains paralyzed.

Authorities say Iran favors the appointment of Qusay al-Suhail, who served as minister of higher education in the Abdel Mahdi government.

Former key member of the Shiite cleric movement Moqtada Sadr, Suhail joined the rule of law Alliance of former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who is close to Iran and is an enemy of Sadr.

The protesters categorically reject his candidacy and that of any person in the wider political establishment.

"What we want is simple: a competent and independent prime minister, who has never been involved with the ruling parties since 2003," said Mohammed Rahman, a protest engineer in Diwaniyah.

Protesters say that a reform of the political system must begin with an electoral reform.

Since 2003, the elections have used a complicated combination of proportional representation and voting by lists that favors the main parties and the leaders of the lists.

Protesters say they want a first-order system to "ensure that a new generation can enter politics to clean up everything that ruling parties have corrupted," Rahman told the AFP news agency.

Parliament has recently discussed electoral reform and was scheduled to resume talks Monday afternoon.