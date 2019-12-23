Porsha Williams triggers rumors of pregnancy: see this photo with Cynthia Bailey; Is that a baby bump?

Porsha Williams shared a photo with Cynthia Bailey on her social media account, and in the caption, she is publicly proclaiming her love for her. Cynthia got engaged and the RHOA ladies are happy for her. Check out Porsha's post below.

& # 39; Love is in the air! No one deserves this more than my sweet girlfriend @ cynthiabailey10 ❤️ #Rhoa, "Porsha captioned her post.

While fans got excited about the two ladies and their friendship, many fans said Porsha is definitely pregnant with her second baby.

Someone said: "I can't wait,quot; until you announce this pregnancy Pretty P😘 "

A follower shaded Kenya and said: & # 39; Kenya is a dream killer and you'll let him get away with everything he doesn't care about. I see why things never work with her and men. & # 39;

A follower posted this: "I am happy for @ cynthiabailey10. She is shining and everything. @ Porsha4real looks pregnant. Baby number 2 must be in the oven now."

Someone else referred to the relationship between Porsha and Dennis McKinley: por @ porsha4real don't give in to him. Look at their facial expressions when they were both in the therapist's office. He is not so interested and can be seen by the looks he gave you that he has a lot of resentment. Move girl, you and your daughter deserve much better. "

A follower said: "Porsha does not allow Kenya to trick him into being his friend." Kenya is doubtful with the power of the 100, "and someone else posted this:" If Porsha and Cynthia can make peace. Surely Nene and Cynthia can make up. "

Porsha appeared in the headlines the other day when it was revealed that he shared a video on his social media account that looks like his sister, Lauren Williams.

Some fans also said he looks like Kim Porter.



