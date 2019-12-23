Police finish the search for the last 2 victims missing from the eruption of the New Zealand volcano

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – New Zealand police said Tuesday they were finishing the search for the bodies of two people still missing after the deadly eruption of a volcano earlier this month on White Island, also known by its Maori name Whakaari

"The search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari / White Island eruption has been suspended," said Superintendent Andy McGregor, commander of the Bay of Plenty district, in a statement.

“The families of the two missing persons have been informed of this decision. The police are still ready to respond if new information comes to light, ”he added.

Those still missing are Winona Langford, a 17-year-old Australian tourist, and Hayden Marshall-Inman, a 40-year-old New Zealand tour guide. It is believed that their bodies were dragged into the ocean around the uninhabited volcanic island.