Philadelphia Eagles will free Jay Ajayi before Jordan Howard returns | NFL news

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing runner Jay Ajayi in preparation for the return of Jordan Howard.

Ajayi's departure will pave the way for Howard to return from a six-game period out of combat with a shoulder injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 26-year-old signed again with the Eagles in November after the team placed veteran runner Darren Spoles in the injured reserve.

Ajayi made his second debut with the Eagles against the Seattle Seahawks in what marked his first outing since the previous cruciate ligament broke in the fourth week of the 2018 season.

He has played a limited role in his second period in Philadelphia, driving only 30 yards of 11 carries in his three games.

Ajayi was traded by the Miami Dolphins to the Eagles during the 2017 season before running for 408 yards of 70 carries on his way to a Super Bowl title.

Howard's recovery comes as a timely boost for the Eagles as they seek to obtain the NFC East title with a victory over the New York Giants in the final game of the regular season.

He is second in the team with 525 yards on the ground of 119 carries for six touchdowns, with impressive rookie Miles Sanders leading the way in 766 yards of 170 carries for three scores.

Howard's presence could also boost Sanders open field production, who has also made 47 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns so far this year.