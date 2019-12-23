Pete Davidson says people want to hit him for dating Kaia Gerber

NBC

The comic man & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; addresses her new relationship with Cindy Crawford's daughter during & # 39; Weekend Update & # 39; with Colin Jost in the sketches program.

Up News Info –

Pete Davidson open to your new relationship with Kaia Gerber during a sketch in "Saturday night live" weekend.

The comic is currently dating the actress / model after having previously enjoyed relationships with Ariana Grande Y Kate Beckinsale, but he confessed that the reactions to his love life are not always favorable.

While Pete made a surprise appearance during the regular "Weekend Update" slot, the host Colin Jost He asked if he was dating someone, to which the funny man replied: "Yes, it is not fair, Colin, you can date a famous woman and everyone is delighted," referring to their relationship with Scarlett Johansson.

"But when I do, the world wants to hit me in the throat."

Pete continued: "If I'm the type of person you like your daughter or mother, then trust me, I'm the best case. There are a million men who look like me and I'm the only one who has a job . "

He joked: "It's like me, or Tyga", referring to the rapper and ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, as Colin joked: "So many fans were reminded why they stopped looking."

The star has been linked to Cindy CrawfordHer daughter since the end of October, when they were photographed enjoying a lunch date in New York City, just weeks after she separated from the actress. Margaret Qualley.