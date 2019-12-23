Pete Davidson hints at returning to rehab

WENN / Instar

For the holidays, the funny man of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; He says in the NBC sketching program that he is going on vacation to take his phone and shoelaces.

Pete Davidson has hinted that he is heading for rehabilitation during his appearance on "Saturday night live" weekend.

The comic made a surprise appearance during the regular weekend update slot with the host Colin Jost and, when asked what he was doing during the holidays, Davidson said he would "go on vacation," before hinting at a facility stay.

"You know, the type of vacation where, like, insurance pays some of that, and they take your phone and shoelaces off," he said. "And you have roommates but it still costs about a hundred thousand dollars."

The star previously entered rehabilitation in 2016 for mental health problems that he thought were caused by the excessive use of marijuana, which he now uses as an analgesic to treat the symptoms of Crohn's disease, the chronic inflammatory bowel disease that he was diagnosed with. at the age of 17.

He also struggles with borderline personality disorder, and is often credited with helping to eliminate stigma from mental health challenges and making it easier for people to seek help.