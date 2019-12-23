Packers Vs. Vikings, prediction, betting trends for & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML13895af5407bafc8deefafee233bbda19% %MINIFYHTML13895af5407bafc8deefafee233bbda110%

The Green Bay Packers (11-3) can finish the NFC North with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings (10-4) on Monday night. Green Bay beat Minnesota earlier this season and has a better division record to have an advantage in the division title race, but the Vikings are playing at home where they are 6-0 so far in 2019.

Both teams have already achieved a place in the postseason, but we all know how important the local field is in the postseason, so Green Bay and Minnesota feel the pressure tonight.

%MINIFYHTML13895af5407bafc8deefafee233bbda111% %MINIFYHTML13895af5407bafc8deefafee233bbda112%

Here you will find everything you need to know about betting on Vikings vs.. Packers in Week 16, including updated odds, trends and prediction from our experts for "Monday Night Football,quot;.

MORE: Get the latest NFL odds and betting trends on Sports Insider

Packers Vs. Vikings for & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39;

Minnesota Vikings -5 vs. Green Bay Packers, O / U 47

This line has remained stable all week after an initial movement in favor of the Vikings. The NFL betting odds initially included Minnesota as a four-point favorite over Green Bay in this game, but that line quickly rose to Vikings -5 earlier in the week. There has been a similar movement with the total, since the original over / under in this game was 45.5 before climbing to 47.

Packers' all-time series vs. Vikings

Although Green Bay has more history than its rival NFC North, the Packers don't have a great historical advantage against the Vikings in this series. Green Bay is 61-54-3 against Minnesota, and these teams have played some memorable games on Monday night.

In 1998, Randy Moss announced his presence in the world with five catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns in a great victory for the Vikings, but the Packers took revenge two years later when Antonio Freeman made an absurd reception of a ball that was believed to be Incomplete to beat Green Bay in overtime. However, the most anticipated game in this series happened 10 years ago, as Brett Favre and Minnesota received Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay in the most qualified game in the history of cable television.

Three trends to know

– The Packers have 6-1 ATS against teams with winning records in 2019.

– The bass is 7-0 in the last seven Green Bay games against opponents of the division.

– Minnesota has 36-15-1 ATS at home since 2013.

Three things to look at

Mike Boone has the opportunity to be a fantasy hero

The two best runners in Minnesota are hit on the head in MNF, so the unannounced Mike Boone could become a fantasy football legend with great performance. With Dalvin Cook already ruled out due to a chest injury and Alexander Mattison very questionable due to an ankle problem, Boone is ready to be the Vikings workhorse tonight. Boone led the ball 13 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Chargers, and Green Bay is allowing 4.6 YPC and 120.9 YPG on the ground.

Will Kirk Cousins ​​recover?

Kirk Cousins ​​had his worst performance of the season on the road against Green Bay in Week 2. Cousins ​​completed less than 50 percent of his passes and threw multiple interceptions only once throughout the year in a 21-year loss -16 against the Packers. That performance was an atypical case considering what he has done against the Packers over the course of his career, and Minnesota hopes to see his franchise's quarterback rebound.

Aaron Jones could become the second 1,000 yards of Green Bay in this decade

Green Bay has generally had a hard time running football since Aaron Rodgers took over Brett Favre over a decade ago, but Aaron Jones is having a good year in 2019. Jones has run for 830 yards and 14 touchdowns with an average of 4.4 YPC to become the complementary piece that Packers fans have wanted since Eddie Lacy left. Overall, he has been booming or falling with monstrous performances against Minnesota, Dallas, Kansas City, Carolina and Washington, and mediocre numbers in his other nine games.

Player to watch

Aaron Rodgers will not publish the numbers he would expect in a team of 11-3 Packers. Rodgers has thrown more than 250 yards four times throughout the season, and hasn't exceeded that number since October 27 against Kansas City. He averaged just 6.1 YPA against Minnesota earlier this year, pitching for 209 yards and two touchdowns in a Green Bay victory.

Packers Prediction vs. Vikings

Minnesota has been off at home this season. Although Cook and Mattison are injured, Cousins ​​will explode an overrated Green Bay defense with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, leading the Vikings to their eleventh victory of the year.

Vikings 30, Packers 17