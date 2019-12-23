Packers vs. Vikings live score, updates, highlights of & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML28c2a8aeede4682c98c1cdc040469d869% %MINIFYHTML28c2a8aeede4682c98c1cdc040469d8610%

The Vikings have spent almost the entire season just behind Green Bay in the NFC North race, and if they are going to win the division, they must beat the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday.

However, even if Minnesota (10-4) knocks out Green Bay (11-3), it would take a Packers defeat to the Lions (and a Viking victory over Chicago) in Week 17 to change the division. Then, perhaps more pressing for the Vikings is to keep up with the Seahawks (11-4) in the race for the first wild card spot in the NFC.

The Packers beat the Vikings 21-16 in Week 2. Green Bay scored all their points in the first 16 minutes, jumping to a three-point lead before holding on late.

Sporting News is tracking live score updates and highlights of the NFC North showdown in Week 16 below.

Packers vs. Vikings live updates, highlights

