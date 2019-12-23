Odds, predictions, betting trends of Ohio State vs.. Clemson for the semifinal of the college football eliminator

%MINIFYHTMLd36bcfb9a067a4a4b3396152aeb2f70f9% %MINIFYHTMLd36bcfb9a067a4a4b3396152aeb2f70f10%

No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) meets No. 3 Clemson (13-0) in the semifinal of the University football playoff in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Game schedule is scheduled for 8 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will be televised nationwide by ESPN.

Ohio State led the nation in scoring offense (48.7) behind Heisman finalist Justin Fields and tied third in scoring defense (12.5) behind Heisman Chase Young finalist. Ryan Day is 16-0 as head coach and has renewed the Urban Meyer model in Columbus. The Buckeyes are back in the Playoffs for the first time since a 31-0 loss to Clemson at the Fiesta Bowl in 2016.

%MINIFYHTMLd36bcfb9a067a4a4b3396152aeb2f70f11% %MINIFYHTMLd36bcfb9a067a4a4b3396152aeb2f70f12%

MORE: Get the latest NCAA odds and betting tips on Sports Insider

Clemson, the defending national champion, has a streak of 28 consecutive victories under Dabo Swinney. The Tigers ranked fourth in scoring offense (46.5) and first in scoring defense (10.6) and have a talented roster around quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

There will be a surplus of first-round talent in the field of the NFL when these teams engage. With that in mind, here everything you need for the semi-final of the CFP:

Clemson Vs. Ohio State

Spread: Clemson -2

Total points: 63

Money Line: Clemson -129, State of Ohio +109

Clemson is a favorite of two points according to the odds in Sports Insider. The line opened at -1.

Ohio State vs Clemson series of all time

The Tigers have won all three matches against the State of Ohio, and none of these experiences has been good for the Buckeyes. Swinney led Clemson's victories against the state of Ohio led by Meyer in the Orange Bowl 2014 (40-35) and the Fiesta Bowl 2016 (31-0). The first meeting between these teams, of course, saw the Buckeyes coach, Woody Hayes, fired after punching Charlie Bauman of Clemson in a 17-15 defeat in the 1978 Gator Bowl.

MORE: college football bowling selections, predictions

Three trends to know

– The Buckeyes were favored in every game this season and finished 9-4 against the spread. Ohio State, however, was 1-3 against the spread in its last four games.

– The Tigers were also favored in every game this season and finished 10-3 against the spread. Clemson finished the season with four decks in a row.

– Clemson is 7-1 against the spread in bowl games in the era of the playoffs. Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread in bowl games in the leg with a 5-0 record against the spread as an underdog since 2014.

Three things to look at

lost the ball

As if the two teams have identical trends and score, each team committed 14 turnovers this season. Ohio State lost 13 loose balls and Fields threw only one interception. Lawrence threw eight of Clemson's 10 interceptions, and the Tigers lost four loose balls. Can Ohio State's high school, led by SN All-American Jeff Okudah, make some choices? Or will Clemson's defense, led by SN linebacker All-American Isaiah Simmons, force some babbling? A margin of plus one or two in the rotation battle could be the difference.

Play spaces

J. K. Dobbins Ohio State had 100 carries for 540 yards and seven touchdowns in the final stretch of the season against Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin. The offense revolves around the junior runner. Etienne finished with 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns in just 182 carries. The Buckeyes (2.82) and the Tigers (2.96) allow less than three yards per carry. What team arrives at the track?

What changed?

The Buckeyes had only 215 yards and finished 3 of 14 on the third chance in the last loss to the Tigers. That led Meyer to renew the offensive staff and hire Day, who is now the head coach. The fields should be more successful by throwing the ball down, but Clemson has allowed the least amount of first attempts at the FBS. Can the Buckeyes move the ball at will?

MORE: Expert Strategy Tips | Three value selections

Statistics that matter

¿Clemson has been tested? Not in the first quarter, where the Tigers have surpassed their opponents 170-17. How will Clemson respond if Ohio State, which beat opponents 136-38 in the first quarter, has a quick start? That first quarter will set the tone for what another Playoff classic should be in the Alabama-Ohio State game line in 2014.

Prediction Clemson vs. Ohio State

The last SN mock has a total of five Ohio State and Clemson players in the first round, and that doesn't include Lawrence, the alleged No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, or Fields, who could compete for that position. Which of those first-round players makes the moves that change the game? Young or Okudah? Simmons, Etienne or Tee Higgins? This is a game where great players must step up, and Clemson has been on this stage more times. It will be tighter than the last meeting, but Lawrence will make enough moves over to bring the Tigers back to the PPC championship game.

Final score

34 Clemson, Ohio State 30.