Nike Air Force 1 by Colin Kaepernick is sold out in minutes

TSR Fashion: Give me two pairs, I need two pairs of the new Air Force 1 from Colin Kaepernick, except that the Christmas wish probably won't happen since Kaep's new collaboration with Nike will be sold out in minutes.

According to Nike, The Air Force 1 x Colin Kapernick is no longer available after today's launch in North America at selected Nike stores and retailers, reports CBS News.

The graphics of the shoe include a portrait of Kaepernick on the back and has a black and white color scheme.

“This season of Air Force 1, Nike partnered with a collective of collaborators to design an AF1 that connects personally with their lives. Colin was identified because we believe his voice and perspective inspire many generations on and off the field, ”Nike said in a statement.

Now, this highly anticipated collaboration comes more than a year after Nike launched a moving advertising campaign with Kaepernick after the controversy of his national anthem protest, which was in response to the treatment of American blacks by the police.

During the summer, Nike decided not to launch its Air Max 1 Quick Strike shoe on July 4, which was supposedly due to Kaepernick's objections, who told the company that the American flag of the revolutionary era with 13 white stars and a circle announced again to a time when blacks were enslaved and that white nationalist groups have appropriated it as a contemporary symbol.

Roommates, what do you think of Colin Kapernick's Air Force 1? Let us know!