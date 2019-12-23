NFL teams, predictions for week 17: the Steelers take the wild card of the Titans; Cowboys sneak in the playoffs

%MINIFYHTML0116efa737038492d20c234f03ea83049% %MINIFYHTML0116efa737038492d20c234f03ea830410%

Week 17 of the NFL season has arrived, giving us one last chance to get a complete list of game selections and predictions. As always, depending on the clashes and the distribution of points attached, some games are much easier to choose than others.

We are grateful for the Packers, Saints and Patriots, who opened as double-digit favorites about the Lions, Panthers and Dolphins, respectively. Those relatively easy predictions are balanced with six games that opened with lines of a field goal or less.

The results of these games will determine both the ranking of the NFL playoffs and the order of the first 20 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft. If our predictions come true, the Cowboys and Steelers will win the last two postseason places , and the Redskins and Lions will consolidate behind the Bengals in the selection process for April.

Here are our NFL Week 17 selections directly, until the end of the regular Sunday night season in Seattle. All odds are courtesy of SportsInsider.com.

NFL teams, predictions for week 17

Green Bay Packers (-9 1/2) in Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Depending on the outcome of this week's Monday night game, the Packers against the Lions in Week 17 will be motivated to secure a first-round goodbye (and possibly a local field advantage in the NFC playoffs) or win the NFC North. Detroit, on the other hand, is at a loss of making a selection in the top three in the 2020 NFL Draft. There will be no spoilers for any of the teams.

Collect: Packers 27, Lions 13

Chicago Bears in Minnesota Vikings (TBD)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

This selection will be added upon completion of the Vikings game on Monday night against the Packers.

Collect: TBD

New Orleans Saints (-13) in Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

With the Saints playing to sow in the NFC playoffs and the Panthers just playing at this point in the season, this could get ugly. Even if Carolina was not lifeless amid a losing streak of seven games, this would be a bad showdown against a New Orleans team that will have no trouble running the ball and controlling the flow of the game. The Panthers also have no chance to stop the connection between Drew Brees and Michael Thomas, and their young QB headline will have a long day playing in recovery mode.

Collect: Santos 30, Panthers 14

Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City Chiefs (-7 1/2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

The disastrous 2019 season of the Chargers is destined for a difficult end as the division's chief champions are still playing to sow in the AFC playoffs. While Philip Rivers and Co. would love to end the year (and potentially his career in the Chargers) on a high note, the increase in Kansas City's defense at the end of the season combined with the continued scoring ability of his offense It will be too much for Los Angeles. overcome.

Collect: Bosses 28, Chargers 20

New York Jets in Buffalo Bills (-1 1/2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

The Bills are trapped at No. 5 for the AFC playoffs and probably headed to Houston to play the Texans in the wild card round, so the Jets should rest while Buffalo rests his key holders before the postseason. . However, New York has been playing well enough so that its annoying Buffalo in full force is no surprise.

Collect: Jets 20, Bills 16

Atlanta Falcons in Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Pick & # 39; em)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Falcons are still at stake for a selection of the top 10 in the NFL draft despite their three-game winning streak; It's not that it matters to players who fight to save Dan Quinn's work. They may have already achieved that goal. Similarly, Jameis Winston could have won a contract extension with the Bucs, who have quietly become one of the most difficult teams to beat despite some significant injuries. Statistically, Tampa Bay is better than Atlanta in almost all areas.

Collect: Buccaneers 30, Falcons 26

Miami Dolphins in New England Patriots (-16 1/2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

The Patriots can't get first place, but they certainly don't want to fall out of second place and lose their first-round goodbye in the AFC playoffs. That motivation is the reason why the line in this game is massive. The Dolphins have played well in the second half of the season, but it will end with a beating at Foxboro.

Collect: Patriots 34, Dolphins 13

Cleveland Browns (-2 1/2) in Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Imagine that the Browns lose this game to crown their disastrous season with a sign of shame; one would think that the result would almost certainly cause coach Freddie Kitchens to be fired after only one season. That scenario cannot be ruled out, because although the Bengals have marked their status as the worst team in the NFL, they have been playing with the kind of resistance that almost led to a historic comeback last week. In contrast, Cleveland seems lifeless.

Collect: Bengals 27, Browns 23

Pittsburgh Steelers in Baltimore Ravens (-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

For once, the Steelers can be glad that the Ravens are so good. Because Baltimore has the No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, its key holders will rest against a Pittsburgh team that needs a victory to stay alive in the wild card race. Of course, the Ravens would love to knock out their rivals no matter who is on the field, but the Steelers will make enough points to stay alive, while waiting for a defeat of the Titans against the Texans in Houston.

Collect: Steelers 23, Ravens 21

Washington Redskins in Dallas Cowboys (TBD)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

Because they have fallen to a record of less than .500 in a shameful way, it's easy to forget that the Cowboys have the best offense in the NFL in terms of yards per game. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and company should have no trouble getting back on track against the Redskins, and on the other side of the ball, the Cowboys' inconsistent defense does not face a great threat. Dallas will take care of your business and expect help in New York.

Collect: Cowboys 31, Redskins 17

Philadelphia Eagles (-4 1/2) in New York Giants

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

We would feel much better about the Eagles' chances of winning the NFC title with a victory over the humble Giants if New York were not entering this game with the red-hot duo that are Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Leading with the return of rookie QB to the lineup on Eli Manning, the Giants are healthier than two weeks ago when they took the Eagles to overtime in Philadelphia. And the Eagles, of course, are still dealing with their own injury problems. A defeat in Philadelphia combined with a victory in Dallas would mark a heartbreaking end to the Eagles season, but this year, it would be normal for the course.

Collect: Giants 27, Eagles 24

Tennessee Titans (-5 1/2) in Houston Texans

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Texans playing their headlines in week 17 (or so they say) makes sense. They would love to help get their rivals out of the division of the image of the playoffs, and technically they still have the opportunity to move up to No. 3 for the AFC playoffs. Assuming Deshaun Watson and the other key Houston headlines are in action, Texans will have all the firepower they need to overcome the Titans.

Collect: Texans 28, Titans 21

Arizona Cardinals in Los Angeles Rams (TBD)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

This game probably depends on whether Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray plays after adjusting his hamstrings last week. With the rookie leading the charge, Arizona has shown glimpses of what he hopes to be in the near future, the last example comes from his surprise victory in Seattle. The Rams, now unable to return to the playoffs after reaching the Super Bowl last season, appear to be in the opposite direction.

Collect: Cardinals 30, Rams 24

Oakland Raiders in Denver Broncos (-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

The Raiders are still alive in the image of the NFL playoffs when Week 17 arrives, and is one of the most impressive of the season considering how bad they have sometimes played in the final leg. However, here we are. Obviously, Oakland needs a victory in Denver to reach the postseason, but it also needs a lot of help in other places. The Broncos, winners of three of their last four games, are playing well enough with Drew Lock as their initial QB to ruin the fun of the rivals' playoff stage.

Collect: Broncos 20, Raiders 17

Indianapolis Colts (-3 1/2) at the Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

With so many games from Week 17 in the Sunday afternoon window, this game will probably be presented only in the Indianapolis and Jacksonville television markets. It is fair to wonder if fans of the Colts and fans of the Jaguars even care about watching.

Collect: Colts 24, Jaguars 17

San Francisco 49ers (-3) in Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

The NFL made the easy call to flex this confrontation in the "Sunday Night Football,quot; window and organize it as the last game of the regular season of the year. The scenario is simple: this is the NFC West championship game, and although the winner will get one of the first three seeds in the playoffs (potentially the general seed No. 1 and / or a first-round goodbye), the loser You will be forced to go on the road for the wild card round. Both teams are beaten, but the more recent Seahawks' injuries (that is, those of Chris Carson and Duane Brown) are particularly shocking. San Francisco will avenge its defeat of Week 10 against Seattle and secure the home advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Collect: 49ers 30, Seahawks 20